Content producer and YouTuber Cyan Boujee recently confused her followers when she shared a cryptic post after MaWhoo

MaWhoo stunned her followers on social media when she shared her HIV and STI results online

South Africans on social media recently shared their thoughts about the TikToker's Instagram post

Cyan Boujee's subtle dig at MaWhoo after publicly sharing her HIV and STI results. Image: CyanBoujee

Source: Instagram

Content creator and media personality Cyan Boujee recently shared a cryptic post that led social media users to assume that the post was directed at MaWhoo.

The TikToker and popular singer recently made headlines when MaWhoo was granted a protection order following their online dispute.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Cyan, who recently fueled pregnancy rumours on social media, posted a subtle dig at MaWhoo online, who impressed her followers when she shared her HIV status on social media.

Entertainment Channel South Africa revealed on its Instagram account that Cyan Boujee posted a cryptic Instagram Story.

"Following MaWhoo's decision to publicly share her HIV and STI test results, Cyan Boujee posted a cryptic Instagram Story. Given the pair's previous beef, some social media users are assuming the post was directed at MaWhoo, although Cyan didn't mention her by name. Could this be another subtle jab, or is the timing just a coincidence?" said the channel.

Cyan said on her Instagram: "Sharing everything except the property portfolio."

South Africans respond to the TikToker's post

s_taurus23 said:

"She should share hers. 😂"

thismightbemyspamacc responded:

"She just fought Naqueeda a minute ago😭."

gods_favorite_uerii_ngatajosi said:

"If Mawhoo is negative, that means Cyan is also safe mos🤔?"

betty_psyk reacted:

"Admin batho bakhi ba lwesa ke wena."

khanya81145 responded:

"Cyan once dated a carrier."

the_mus_dyan wrote:

"A witch."

ceo_trentkid replied:

"Bonke bowu2 bane AIDS."

zamaswazi471 reacted:

"She’s using that against her; she knows MaWhoo is avoiding SARS😒."

Cyan Boujee's subtle dig at MaWhoo after publicly sharing her HIV and STI test results

Source: Instagram

MaWhoo Reportedly Wins Protection Order Against Cyan Boujee Over Threats

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that MaWhoo reportedly took Cyan Boujee to Randburg Magistrate's Court over alleged threats of violence.

The singer allegedly opened a protection order against Cyan once their online tension over a man escalated.

The case comes weeks after the pair's heated social media clash, reportedly sparked by a love triangle involving a shared romantic interest.

Source: Briefly News