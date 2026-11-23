Cyan Boujee went live after a physical altercation with Naquueda at the SASMAs, addressing the incident head-on

The influencer insisted jealousy had nothing to do with it, saying Naquueda knows exactly why she was targeted

Social media users are calling for Cyan Boujee's arrest after she publicly threatened to repeat the behaviour

Cyan Boujee stood by her actions at the SASMAs, explaining why she confronted Naquueda and insisting she had no regrets. Image: Cyan Boujee, Naquueda

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee has broken her silence following a shocking physical altercation with Naquueda at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs), and she's showing zero remorse about what went down. In a selfie-style live video filmed in what appears to be a bathroom, Cyan addressed the incident directly, saying:

"I should be checking down the floor. How about that? And I can do it again specifically."

Why Cyan says she did it

Going live shortly after the SASMAs, Cyan made it clear the confrontation with Naquueda was not driven by jealousy. She was deliberately vague about the real reason, saying only that Naquueda knows exactly what she did to provoke it. Her key message was aimed squarely at podcasters, whom she says need to back up whatever they claim on their shows when they cross paths with her in real life. Rather than expressing regret, Cyan doubled down, insisting she would drag Naquueda again if given the chance.

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Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

The video triggered a wave of responses, with many users demanding legal consequences and others criticising Cyan's behaviour as that of a bully with a platform.

@quitecuteq wrote:

"I hope you get charged, convicted, locked up, keys thrown away, then sued for everything you have."

@kgymaapea said:

"I need Naqueeda to open a case and stick with it. We need to teach high school bullies about the correct way to fight and the consequences of straight-up behaviour."

@khizzy_xo had this to say:

"No, but sesi @cyan.boujee24, respectfully, is very crazy. First, as an adult, you handled the Naqueeda situation very inappropriately. It was not the time, nor was it the place. Secondly, I don't care whatever beef you have with her (or anybody else, for that matter); assaulting/bullying somebody is wrong. As an influencer with the platform that you have… what message do you think you're conveying to others?"

@sylvesterchauke offered a broader take:

"Being in the public eye is not for everyone. Not everyone can handle it. She is not able to control and regulate herself. That is a slippery slope. Important to have counsel and a team that can support the journey."

@lollie2638 wasn't pulling any punches:

"You'll explain at the High Court. 🤬😡🤬 Too late for that."

@mbongeni_xv added sarcastically:

"Great evidence for the court. 😂😂"

@angyzoza was clearly let down:

"Cyan… What happened to women power? That was below the belt, wait… 'classless' is the right word. Disappointed in you."

Not everyone condemned her entirely, though. @lumischabliss said:

"Tbh, I don't condone violence, but we all know Que had it coming. It was only a matter of time, shame. 😂🙌 Knowing Cyan's character, something serious had to provoke this."

Cyan Boujee attacked Naquueda

A viral Facebook clip captured Cyan Boujee's explosive reaction after Naquueda took home the Beauty Influencer of the Year title at the SASMA awards on 21 November.

Cyan Boujee was visibly furious during the livestream, with a caption describing her as crashing out over the loss.

Source: Briefly News