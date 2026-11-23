Anele Mdoda marked one year of marriage to Buzza James with a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, 22 November 2026

The radio personality's words about their first year together caught the attention of celebrities and fans alike

Their union attracted controversy in the lead-up to their Netflix wedding special, Stars and Vows

Anele Mgudlwa celebrated her 1st wedding anniversary with her husband, Buzza James. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Anele Mdoda has marked her first wedding anniversary with husband Buzza James, sharing a touching tribute on Instagram that set tongues wagging and hearts melting across South Africa.

Posting on Sunday, 22 November 2026, Mdoda addressed James by his clan name in a message that many fans found both poetic and deeply personal.

"Happy first anniversary, Ngubengcuka. They say the first year of marriage has highs and lows, but the only low we've had is when we got low on our knees to pray. I love that. I love us," she wrote, tagging her husband @buzza_james in the post.

Their love story under the spotlight

The couple's journey to the altar was documented in a Netflix wedding special titled Stars and Vows, which gave fans a front-row seat to how their big day unfolded. The build-up to the premiere was not without drama, however. Anele's eldest sister, Zamalisa, publicly called out the couple after she and the rest of Anele's sisters were notably absent from the wedding. Social media also targeted the pair over past controversies surrounding their relationship.

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Despite the noise, the anniversary post suggests the couple have found their footing in married life and is not letting outside opinions define their union.

Anele Mdoda and her husband, Buzza James, celebrated their 1-year anniversary. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Celebs and fans pour out the love

Bontle Modiselle was among the first to respond, writing:

"Happy anniversary favs, you're so loved and celebrated!!! Here's to your forever ❤️❤️❤️"

Zanele Potelwa was equally effusive:

"OH MY WORD!!! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY FAMILY!!! I love you guys so much!!! Thank you for being an example of pure, intentional love 🥹🥰😍🙏🏾❤️ We give Jesus Christ the glory, and I thank Him in advance for decades upon decades of happiness, success, the most extraordinary love and all the beauty of God's best for you and the whole family 🥹🥰❤️🙏🏾"

Rachel Kolisi kept it simple with a red heart emoji, while Londie London responded with a 😍.

@ayandathabethe_ offered warm words in isiZulu:

"Beautiful❤️"

@sibo_the_zulu added:

"Yaze'YaYintle into Yenu. Siyanthanda Bekwethu🙏🏽❤️"

Meanwhile, @sibusi_sibz stirred a little conversation of their own:

"Your husband looks like your dad a little. That thing about girls marrying men that resemble their dads may be true."

Buzza's past marriage rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda and Buzza James' Netflix wedding special, Stars and Vows, has reignited interest in Buzza's romantic history.

X users began digging up Buzza's alleged past marriages and connections, including a woman who was reportedly arrested for fraud.

Source: Briefly News