Media personality Cyan Boujee surprised Mzansi over the weekend when she showed off R200 000

A video of Cyan and her friends with the money trended online over the weekend

South Africans responded to the video on Sunday, 22 November 2026

Cyan Boujee pulls out R200K cash from her car, Mzansi shares mixed reactions

Source: Instagram

Popular YouTuber and TikToker Cyan Boujee stunned South Africans this week when she showed off R200 000 cash on social media.

The TikToker made headlines over the weekend when she reacted to MaWhoo's HIV test results.

Singer MaWhoo, who was granted a protection order against the YouTuber also shared her STI results.

Entertainment channel JFNTraders recently shared a clip of the TikToker's video on its X account.

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"Cyan Boujee is randomly driving around with over 200k cash in a Woolies bag; Madlanga and SARS, she doesn't care," said the channel.

South Africans comment on the video

@Thandiu1ut reacted:

"She’s way dumber than I thought."

@Maijanez29 said:

"Corruption money can make you do stupid things. She is not above the program. We will be there."

@MaNkosiKZN responded:

"Dating dunderheads."

@ChingMay25519 said:

"Stupid to even record; she really thinks she’s invisible."

@OVOMusa replied:

"Nah, Cyan is winning, shem."

@Mabev90 wrote:

"Cyan's downfall will be painful to watch"

@Rinkstar888 said:

"No wonder she’s willing to go to war for him."

Cyan Boujee pulls out R200K cash from her car, Mzansi shares mixed reactions

Source: Instagram

"Mean Girl": Cyan Boujee Attacks Naquueda After Losing Award at SASMA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a viral Facebook clip captured Cyan Boujee's explosive reaction after Naquueda took home the Beauty Influencer of the Year title at the SASMA awards on 21 November 2026.

Cyan Boujee was visibly furious during the livestream, with a caption describing her as crashing out over the loss.

Social media users were divided, with some calling for legal consequences while others defended Naquueda.

Source: Briefly News