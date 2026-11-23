Naledi Aphiwe addressed a trending video of herself in a fight, claiming the footage is old and not a recent incident

The South African star explained on her Instagram that the other girl had slapped her first, causing her friends to step in

X users weighed in after @boitymoreosele shared a screenshot of Naledi's Instagram story on Sunday, 22 November 2026

Naledi Aphiwe addressed footage of her fighting. Image: naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe is pushing back against a viral video circulating online that appears to show her involved in a physical altercation. The star took to her Instagram account on Sunday, 22 November 2026, to set the record straight, insisting the footage people are sharing is not from a recent event.

In her Instagram story, Naledi explained that the other person involved had been verbally abusive and had even slapped her before anything escalated.

"That girl was swearing at me and even went as far as slapping me. My friends then confronted her, and things escalated from there," she wrote.

She added a plea for people to stop framing the clip as though it had just happened, noting the incident belongs to the past.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Naledi Aphiwe's explanation goes viral on X

The statement first appeared on her Instagram before X user @boitymoreosele shared a screenshot on Twitter, bringing it to a much wider audience. The post quickly gathered attention, with many users weighing in on the singer's explanation.

See the post that sparked the conversation below:

Social media reacts to Naledi Aphiwe's statement

Netizens had mixed feelings about the clarification. Some felt her explanation raised more questions than it answered, while others were less than sympathetic.

@IrisJulianne said:

"Old ke eng, we need a date."

@Nomak7777 commented:

"She's always putting out fires🥲"

@iambongsi remarked:

"Can't take the ghetto out of her."

@shaqiiri1 added:

"Interesting to know."

Naledi Aphiwe weighed in on a video of her fighting. Image: naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Other stories to read on Briefly News

Source: Briefly News