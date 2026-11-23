Inno Morolong posted an Instagram Story recruiting light-skinned, coloured, and white girls to work as dancers at a Lagos club she is personally linked to

The post promised to cover flights, visa, and accommodation, with no experience required, drawing fierce backlash from South Africans on X

Several X users raised alarm over the recruitment drive, with some claiming Morolong is already under investigation for her role in the matter

Inno Morolong sparked concern after allegedly recruiting South African women for a Lagos club, with Mzansi questioning the safety of the opportunity. Image: Inno Morolong

Source: Facebook

South African influencer Inno Morolong has set tongues wagging after posting an Instagram Story recruiting women to work as dancers at a Lagos nightclub, with many South Africans online likening the offer to human trafficking.

The post, shared on her blog account @innomorolong_blog, called specifically for "light-skinned or colored or white girls" willing to relocate to Nigeria. Morolong offered to cover flights, visas, and accommodation, and stated that no prior experience was necessary, as training would be provided in Lagos. Interested applicants were directed to send a 360-degree video of themselves along with full-length pictures to her personal page.

What makes this post controversial

The combination of factors in Morolong's post is what set alarm bells ringing. Targeting specific skin tones, promising all expenses paid travel to a foreign country, requiring no prior experience, and asking for personal videos and photos are patterns widely associated with recruitment tactics used in human trafficking and sexual exploitation networks.

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South Africa has long grappled with the threat of trafficking, particularly involving young women lured abroad under the promise of entertainment or hospitality work. The specific targeting of lighter-skinned women in Morolong's post added another layer of concern for many who saw it.

See post here:

Mzansi sounds the alarm

The recruitment post spread rapidly on X, where it was met with deep concern and outrage from South Africans who described it as a textbook human trafficking operation dressed up as a job opportunity.

X user @Cebe_Lihle23 posted:

"And we are all watching like this is normal. 💔"

@mavusana_01 was more blunt, writing simply:

"Human trafficking live."

@shazit1 called for action:

"She should be investigated."

@beegsbvda warned of potential consequences:

"She doesn't know it yet, but she will go to jail for this. She is being watched and investigated already."

Kagiso Lerutla filed a court order against Inno Morolong

Ekurhuleni CFO Kagiso Lerutla has reportedly filed an urgent court application against media personality Inno Morolong over a series of Instagram posts.

The posts allegedly linked Lerutla to online harassment and the secret funding of bloggers to damage another person's reputation.

Source: Briefly News