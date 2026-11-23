MaWhoo shared her negative HIV and STI test results on Instagram Stories alongside a cryptic caption

The post surfaced weeks after MaWhoo was dragged into a love triangle scandal involving YouTuber Cyan Boujee

Social media users were left divided over what prompted the singer to go public with her private medical records

MaWhoo raised questions after posting her HIV and STI test results. Images: mawhoo_.

Source: Instagram

Amapiano singer MaWhoo has set tongues wagging after posting her HIV and STI test results on her Instagram Stories for her followers to see. The Ukhona Mina hitmaker, whose full name is Nontobeko Thandeka Ngema, uploaded screenshots of her laboratory results showing negative outcomes across a full panel of tests, alongside the caption: "As I start a new chapter of my life."

The results themselves confirmed a clean bill of health, but the decision to make such sensitive medical information public raised more questions than it answered for many netizens watching her page.

MaWhoo and the Cyan Boujee love triangle

The timing of the post has not been lost on eagle-eyed fans. The upload came just weeks after MaWhoo found herself entangled in a very public feud with YouTuber Cyan Boujee, after it emerged that both women were allegedly romantically linked to the same man, reportedly businessman Kagiso Lerutla.

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Although their spat had seemingly died down, the medical post has reignited speculation about whether MaWhoo's move was in some way a response to the scrutiny surrounding her personal life during that period. No confirmation has been offered by MaWhoo herself beyond the cryptic caption.

Social media wonders whether MaWhoo publishing her test results is linked to her feud with Cyan Boujee. Images: mawhoo_, cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to MaWhoo's post

The post spread quickly across entertainment pages, drawing a wide range of reactions from confused to sympathetic. Some users questioned the motive behind the disclosure, while others offered a more compassionate read of the situation.

nhlahlafd asked:

"Would she post if it was Positive?"

betty_psyk was confused:

"What is MaWhoo doing? What point is she trying to prove?"

otshepeng_oscar wrote:

"Social pressure is real. I feel sorry for her."

cnenhlanhlarh_mlaba added:

"Brave of her to do that when she knows that she's sharing a man."

See MaWhoo's post below.

Cyan Boujee seemingly throws shade at MaWhoo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cyan Boujee's post, seemingly throwing shade at MaWhoo.

It comes days after the singer took legal action against Cyan, with the YouTuber sharing a cryptic message online.

Source: Briefly News