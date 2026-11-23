Naquueda Breaks Silence on Cyan Boujee Attack at SASMAs, Confirms Legal Action
- Naquueda shared a formal statement on Instagram after Cyan Boujee physically attacked her at the South African Social Media Awards
- The content creator revealed she sustained physical injuries on two separate occasions during the altercation at the ceremony
- Despite winning an award that evening, Naquueda confirmed she is pursuing legal action against her attacker
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Content creator Naquueda has spoken out for the first time following a physical altercation with controversial YouTuber and DJ Cyan Boujee at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs). In a formal statement shared on Instagram on 22 November 2026, she confirmed that she was injured during the incident and that the matter is now in the hands of the authorities.
The attack took place at what was supposed to be a celebratory night recognising achievements in the South African social media space, an evening that was quickly overshadowed by the shocking incident.
Naquueda reveals she was hurt twice
In her written statement, Naquueda described being both bullied and physically assaulted, adding a detail that caught many by surprise: the injuries occurred not once, but twice over the course of the confrontation.
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"What was meant to be a beautiful evening celebrating achievements and milestones turned into a deeply unpleasant experience after I was bullied and physically assaulted by another individual. I would also like to clarify that I sustained physical injuries on two separate occasions during these incidents," she wrote.
Despite the ordeal, the content creator, who took home the Beauty Influencer of the Year award at the ceremony, made clear that she refuses to let the incident define the night or undermine everything she has built.
"First and foremost, I want to reassure everyone who has reached out that I am okay, and I will be fine. Although the experience was upsetting and completely uncalled for, I refuse to let anyone's actions dim my light or take away from everything I have worked so hard to achieve," she added.
"Some deserve a case number"
Rather than clapping back online, as Cyan Boujee is no stranger to doing, Naquueda chose a different route entirely. She made it plain that there will be no social media sparring on her end.
"I want to make it clear that I will not be engaging in public arguments, exchanging words or entertaining unnecessary drama. I believe in accountability, and I trust that the law will take its course. The appropriate legal steps will be followed, and I will allow the relevant authorities to handle the matter," she stated.
Her Instagram caption drove the point home with a sharp and composed response to the whole situation: "Being bothered by someone's light that you resort to violence? embarrassing. Not every battle deserves a response. Some deserve a case number."
She rounded off her message by thanking those who reached out with love and support, saying she is choosing "peace, strength and dignity" as she moves forward from the incident.
This wouldn't be the first time Cyan Boujee has found herself facing legal consequences over aggression toward a fellow public figure. At the beginning of the month, Amapiano vocalist MaWhoo also took legal action against the YouTuber over threats of violence, signalling a growing pushback against the DJ's controversial behaviour.
With Naquueda now letting the justice system take its course, fans and industry peers alike have rallied behind her, praising her poise and restraint in the face of the unpleasant incident.
See Naquueda's statement below.
Boldly Owamie addresses Cyan Boujee's attack on Naquueda
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to content creator Boldly Owamie's strong opinion on Cyan Boujee's attack on Naquueda.
The content creator argued that society cannot claim to stand against GBV while defending assault just because the aggressor is a woman, sparking a heated debate in the comment section.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za