Donald Sebolai, who was convicted of murdering Rachel 'Dolly' Tshabalala, is set to host his first show at Soweto FM on Saturday

Soweto FM founder Daniel Makwaba defended the decision, revealing Sebolai signed a six-month agreement with the station's full backing

Tshabalala's family says they had no idea Sebolai was out of prison until a journalist arrived at their Rockville home

Rachel Tshabalala's family reacted after Donald Sebolai secured a gig after being released on parole. Image: Soweto Online News

Source: Facebook

Former Jozi FM presenter Donald Sebolai is heading back to the airwaves after landing a slot at Soweto FM, just days after being released on parole. His return to broadcasting is already drawing intense reactions, with his victim's family blindsided by the news.

Sebolai was convicted of murdering Rachel "Dolly" Tshabalala and received an effective 20-year prison sentence on 4 March 2016, which also included a contempt of court charge. The Department of Correctional Services confirmed he was placed on parole on 8 October, having served the minimum required period under Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act. He will remain under community corrections supervision until 3 March 2036.

Soweto FM backs Donald Sebolai's comeback

Station founder and manager Daniel Makwaba confirmed Sebolai has signed a six-month working agreement with Soweto FM and is expected to host his debut show on Saturday between 15:00 and 18:00. Makwaba revealed that Sebolai had approached the station about possible employment ahead of his parole, prompting management to contact his parole officer and obtain the necessary permission before finalising anything.

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Makwaba said the station also plans to support Sebolai's rehabilitation programme and believes his years of broadcasting experience could be valuable to younger staff members. He pushed back against suggestions that the hire was driven by a desire for publicity, insisting it was simply about giving someone a second chance. To illustrate his point, Makwaba shared a deeply personal story: his own mother was murdered by his stepfather in 2000. That man was sentenced to 25 years, released on parole in 2014, and Makwaba said he has since chosen to forgive him.

Tshabalala's family reacts after Donald Sebolai lands gig

The reaction from Tshabalala's relatives has been one of shock and hurt. They only found out Sebolai had left prison when journalists visited their home in Rockville, Soweto, on Friday, despite his parole placement having occurred weeks earlier on 8 October.

Tshabalala's niece, Karabo Nthapeleng, said the family felt completely sidelined by the process. Neither the relatives nor Tshabalala's 19-year-old daughter, Lebogang, had been informed ahead of the decision. Nthapeleng questioned why correctional services had not reached out, noting that someone was always home and reachable.

The news that Sebolai had already secured a radio job added another layer of pain. Nthapeleng said the speed of his return to public life was difficult to process and that the family needed time to discuss how to respond. She said the whole situation had brought back the trauma of losing her aunt 12 years ago, as well as memories of Sebolai's nine-day stint on the run before his arrest and the lengthy court process that followed.

The Department of Correctional Services noted that Sebolai participated in a victim-offender dialogue and completed all required assessments, though it did not specify which family members were involved in that process.

Soweto FM justified hiring convicted murderer Donald Sebolai. Image: Soweto Online News

Source: Facebook

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