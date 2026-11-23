YouTuber Dineo Moloisane surprised her fans on social media over the weekend when she supported Cyan Boujee

This comes after Boujee's viral video at the SASMA on Saturday, 21 November 2026

Moloisane received mixed reviews from her fans, who compared her to Cyan Boujee

Dineo Moloisane defends Cyan Boujee after SASMAs. Image: jabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

YouTuber and content creator Dineo Moloisane is defending fellow media personality Cyan Boujee following her incident at the SASMA.

Moloisane, who recently spoke about her success story, revealed that though she's not condoning violence, everyone has a right to defend themselves.

Cyan Boujee trended on social media this week when her subtle dig at MaWhoo raised eyebrows.

Entertainment South Africa revealed on its Instagram account on Sunday, 22 November 2026, that Moloisane supports Cyan.

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The channel wrote: "Moloisane said if you wake up in the morning to speak about someone, you’re either jealous or you’re not okay in the head. She says when people retaliate, they’re bad people. Dineo says she’s not condoning violence, but if you start nonsense with her, she will retaliate. Not everyone is the bigger person; she says they’re like that as people from Pretoria. She continues to say that people talk rubbish on podcasts but can't say those things in your face. Moloisane also says that no one does what Cyan did for no reason; if you bully someone, they will bully you back."

South Africans respond to Moloisane

aunty_nessah said:

"Dineo le Cyan kedi stratmate batshwana 😢😢," (Dineo and Cyan belong to the streets, they are the same).

empressjbm replied:

"Stop promoting physical abuse. 😒 This 'putting hands on people' mentality has to end—it’s literally GBV. Keep it verbal; throw words, not hands. 😑"

degblackrose said:

"She is a bully, period!"

flowerbloom_blooming reacted:

Haai haai, we are not like that in PTA; please don’t involve us in such behaviors. A’beg!!"

lovelyrose_wa_mphore responded:

"Whatever Dineo a e buang e correct 😂😂."

kea.namise said:

"Did she lie though?"

lera.to4732 wrote:

"Lwena wagafa Dineo," ( You are also crazy, Dineo).

dlaw_ze replied:

"She’s right👏🙌."

Dineo Moloisane supports Cyan Boujee. Images: CyanBoujee

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee Posts Cryptic Vacation Snaps After MaWhoo Protection Order

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Cyan Boujee resurfaced on social media with a vacation post from Mauritius, captioning it with a tongue-in-cheek courtroom reference.

This comes after a Randburg Magistrate's Court granted MaWhoo a protection order against the YouTuber after weeks of public fallout between the two

The DJ and influencer also announced her festive season bookings are open, signalling she is back in full work mode.

Source: Briefly News