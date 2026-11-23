A compilation video circulating on Instagram claims a photo of Lekompo artist Shebeshxt was found in the Modimolle mountains

The picture was allegedly tied to a rotting skunk, with a message saying the musician must rot in jail

Fans linked the discovery to witchcraft, though the claim remains unverified

Shebeshxt's Photo Found in Modimolle Mountains, Mzansi Screams Witchcraft

Source: Instagram

A video spreading rapidly on Instagram has left South Africans unsettled after it claimed that a photograph of Lekompo artist Shebeshxt was discovered in the Modimolle mountains, allegedly tied to a decomposing skunk alongside a message wishing he would rot behind bars.

The clip, originally from TikTok account @julia_celeb_reports and reshared by Entertainment SA on Sunday, 22 November 2026, combines a selfie-style recording filmed inside a vehicle with outdoor footage showing a decomposing object lying in grass or bushland. Bold white captions read: "Picture of Lekompo artist Shebeshxt found at Modimolle" and "The picture was tied to a rotten skunk and damaged."

Entertainment SA captioned the repost: "Just when we thought his legal troubles couldn't get any stranger, a picture of the musician has reportedly been found in the Modimolle mountains with a rotting skunk and a message saying he must rot in jail!!"

What is Shebeshxt facing?

The Lekompo musician is currently incarcerated following a 2025 incident in which he allegedly shot at a motorist and injured them. His bail applications have repeatedly been denied, keeping him behind bars while his legal proceedings continue.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Entertainment SA further suggested the mysterious find may be connected to his prolonged detention, writing: "With his bail applications repeatedly hitting roadblocks, some are bound to question the timing of this mysterious discovery!! Does witchcraft have anything to do with him staying behind bars for so long??"

It is important to note that the witchcraft claim is entirely unverified, and there is no confirmed link between the photograph and any individual or motive.

Netizens React to the Viral Clip

The post drew a flood of responses, with fans and sceptics weighing in:

@bhelemmvelo: "So he said he doesn't know him, yet he prays that he doesn't rot in jail..."

@54icons: "And was apparently found by a Zulu-speaking person in Limpopo!"

@siyamuthandandlela: "The only thing keeping him in jail is his actions"

@realeboga__: "Another type of GBV / Pandemic"

@crixxle_03: "This is sad. 💔"

@psychosforhire: "🧢🧢🧢"

@lamar_bondo: "Clip farming"

@globexpolitics: "Amanga😂 uguna udumo lobaba hes a chance taker"

Sceptics were quick to call out the video as fabricated content, while others expressed genuine concern or linked the find to spiritual practices. For now, the origin of the photograph and the full context behind the discovery remain unclear.

Source: Briefly News