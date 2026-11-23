DJ Zinhle shared a livestream voicing her support for fellow Kalawa Jazmee artist Professor ahead of a Song of the Year vote

The DJ linked herself to Professor's campaign, saying a vote for him was essentially a vote for her as well

Peeps pushed back hard, with some bringing up her past comments about South Africans being unemployable

DJ Zinhle caught strays after claiming that voting for Professor also meant voting for her, leaving Mzansi questioning her logic. Image: DJ Zinhle

Source: Facebook

DJ Zinhle has set social media alight after a selfie-style livestream surfaced in which she urged fans to back Kalawa Jazmee labelmate Professor in what appears to be a Song of the Year vote. The clip, filmed indoors in what looks like a shopping mall and timestamped at around 15:34 on 20 November 2026, shows the DJ speaking in a warm, light-hearted tone while holding up a pink product near the end. In the recording, Zinhle made a comment that quickly became the talking point:

"I love Professor. He is from Kalawa. I'm from Kalawa. So I'm also wishing him the best. I have no hate towards anyone... So if you're voting for Professor, you're voting for me too. Because I'm from Kalawa and he's from Kalawa."

She also mentioned Songs 3 and 7 and expressed a belief that whoever truly deserved the top award would know it in their heart.

A backfire in the making

Rather than drumming up votes for Professor, the clip appeared to have the opposite effect for some fans who felt Zinhle's association with the campaign was reason enough to look the other way. The logic she used, that shared label ties make them a package deal, struck many as unconvincing, with one user suggesting her involvement might cost Professor votes rather than win them.

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Whether this damages Professor's chances in the Song of the Year category remains to be seen, but Zinhle's comments have firmly put her back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Watch the video below:

Why Mzansi was not impressed

The timing of the appeal rubbed many people the wrong way. Prior to this, Zinhle had faced backlash over comments she reportedly made suggesting South Africans are unemployable. With that cloud still hanging over her, asking the public to vote in her favour did not land well, and netizens were quick to point it out.

X user @_Tee__G shared the clip with the caption:

"DJ Zinhle is Crushing out Patriots. Listen: 'If you're voting for Professor, you're voting for me too, because I'm from Kalawa and he's also from Kalawa. We will teach her a lesson. Hope all artists are taking notes. Umuntu siya Mthatha simlahle phansi. You'll Understand Why Carrots Is Orange And Orange Is Not Carrots."

@zwelistos weighed in as well:

"She decampagning Professor cause now we might opt to vote no one between the two. Am definitely unskilled to understand everything about her."

DJ Zinhle faced backlash for her statement

DJ Zinhle posted a direct-to-camera apology video after her 2024 comments about unemployable youth resurfaced on social media.

The backlash intensified when voting opened for the Ukhozi FM 2026 Song of the Year, with two of her tracks nominated.

Source: Briefly News