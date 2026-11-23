Big Brother Mzansi's Thandeka Tshabalala took to X to comment on the viral fight between Cyan and Naquueda

Thandeka pointed out that nobody helped Naquueda up after the altercation, suggesting the red dress stole the spotlight

X users had mixed reactions to Thandeka's post, with some agreeing and others telling her to stay out of it

Thandeka took a jab at Naquueda following her heated altercation with Cyan, adding another layer to the Big Brother Mzansi drama. Image: Cyan Boujee, Thandeka Tshabalala, Naquueda

Source: Facebook

Big Brother Mzansi's Thandeka Tshabalala is at it again, this time turning the drama from a fight between housemates Cyan and Naquueda into her own comedic moment on social media. On 22 November 2026, Thandeka shared a post on X that had people talking. Rather than commenting on the fight itself, she zeroed in on what happened immediately after, specifically that no one rushed to help Naquueda off the floor.

Thandeka's cheeky take on the drama

"It's 16:47, and nobody's talking about how nobody helped her up? Just left her lying there? I suppose red dresses really do command attention, because apparently that's where everybody's attention went even after the fact."

Thandeka has built a reputation for not holding back on social media, and this post is very much in keeping with that. Whether fans see it as sharp wit or unnecessary shade will likely depend on where their loyalties lie in the house.

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X users weigh in

The comment section was a mixed bag. Some agreed with Thandeka's reading of the situation, while others felt she was poking her nose where it did not belong.

@KevineUmurerw4 backed the observation, writing:

"Nobody tried to help because they all know she has been asking for it, and she got it."

@FlontinaLufeyo kept it light, saying:

"Girl in red, the way she started walking. 😉 Like nothing happened. 😅🤣"

@Ms_Khanyile came in with a sharp reminder:

"You don't need to comment on everything."

Cyan Boujee revealed why she attacked Naquueda

Cyan Boujee went live after a physical altercation with Naquueda at the SASMAs, addressing the incident head-on.

The influencer insisted jealousy had nothing to do with it, saying Naquueda knows exactly why she was targeted.

Source: Briefly News