DJ Zinhle posted a subdued, candid car video after facing renewed online backlash over her 'unemployable' comments

The original Radio 702 remarks resurfaced just as voting opened for the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year 2026, reigniting public anger

Despite a prior apology, the star continued to face harsh personal attacks online before posting the emotional clip

DJ Zinhle has posted an emotional car video after 'uemployable' backlash resurfaces. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

A South African DJ and businesswoman found herself at the centre of a fresh online storm after old remarks she made about youth unemployment were dragged back into public conversation, and her response—a quiet, emotional car video—has people talking again.

The clip, posted on 22 November 2026, was filmed in selfie-style inside a stationary car. An on-screen caption reading "Everything is okay, but I woke up feeling sad…" ran throughout, setting a subdued and introspective tone. In the video, she speaks in a candid, personal manner, reflecting the kind of raw vulnerability that tends to cut through the noise on social media.

The 'Unemployable' controversy

The drama traces back to a Radio 702 interview in which she suggested that youth unemployment in South Africa was partly a skills problem, noting that positions at her own stores had gone unfilled. The word "unemployable" was what stuck, drawing immediate and sharp criticism at the time. She apologised publicly, and many felt the matter had been put to rest.

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That changed when voting opened for the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year 2026. Old screenshots and clips of the interview began circulating again, and the backlash reignited with fresh intensity. This time, the criticism went beyond the original comments, with some social media users resorting to personal insults and name-calling.

Fans begin to soften

After the renewed attacks, the car video surfaced, and something shifted in the conversation. Some fans who had previously been critical began expressing sympathy, noting that the relentless personal abuse had gone too far.

Others remain divided and are still dragging the star for seeking empathy after her harsh words.

Watch the emotional car video that sparked the sympathy shift:

SA rejects DJ Zinhle's apology

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle apologised for her ‘unemployable youth’ remarks.

This came after Ukhozi FM Song of the Year voting opened, but fans remain divided over her two nominated tracks.

Source: Briefly News