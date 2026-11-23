Leon Schuster pulled a prank on his long-time collaborator Alfred 'Shorty' Ntombela at Schuster's own home on 20 November 2026

The candid video captured the two South African comedy legends in a warm, lighthearted moment during what began as a reflective chat

Fans flooded the comments, calling on Netflix SA and the duo to reunite for another Shucks film

Leon Schuster pulled a prank on his friend and long-time collaborator, Alfred 'Shorty' Ntombela. Image: official_leon_schuster, alfredntombela

Source: Instagram

South Africa's most beloved prankster has not lost his touch. Leon Schuster proved that on 20 November 2026 when he caught his long-time partner in comedy, Alfred "Shorty" Ntombela, completely off guard — in Schuster's own living room, no less.

The clip, shared on Instagram, was filmed in a casual sunroom with large windows framing a lush backdrop of greenery. What started as a quiet moment between two old friends — Schuster even making Ntombela a cup of tea — quickly turned into classic Schuster territory. With characteristic warmth and mischief, he coaxed Ntombela into repeating

"Thank you, shucks. That you made me a nice tea. With the greatest of love," before springing the gag.

Shorty, visibly caught out, burst into laughter mid-protest.

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Leon Schuster pranks Alfred 'Shorty' Ntombela

The two men have shared screen chemistry stretching back decades, starring together in some of South Africa's highest-grossing local films. Their collaborations, rooted in physical comedy and authentic connection, made them household names across generations. The Instagram caption described the video as a window into "their iconic journey together," noting that Schuster "couldn't resist getting Alfred 'Shorty' Ntombela one more time."

Watching the footage, it is clear the affection between them runs deep. Even mid-prank, there is a tenderness to how Schuster handles his old friend — the laughter feels earned rather than manufactured.

Watch the prank unfold below:

Fans call for a comeback

The video clearly struck a chord. Commenters were quick to weigh in, with many using the moment to push for a cinematic reunion:

@gabisilet laughed:

"😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️Can you two live forever !!!! Please make one more movie for our kids. Please."

@vuyomsabe said:

"Y'all still got it, Unc, one more movie please😂❤️"

@gao_gaseb asked:

"Did you see the air hug joke he pulled on you😂😂😂😂"

@mr_nkabinde1 requested:

"@netflixsa please commission another Shucks movie"

@clayton_d_lee remarked:

"Growing old is inevitable; growing up is optional … Dankie oom Leon."

@ayanda.530 commented:

"Can God just make ya'll like 35 years younger so that you can make more movies again😂😂😂🔥🔥"

@lulushezi questioned:

"You mean after 40 years, Shorty still can't see a Leon prank coming?😂😂😂😂"

Leon Schuster turns tense interview into prank

This isn't the first time Leon Schuster has trended for pulling a prank.

Briefly News reported that Leon Schuster left a beloved journalist completely stunned during what appeared to be a tense on-air confrontation.

The veteran comedian seemingly lashed out at the interviewer after she asked him a question about his past portrayals and whether he owed South Africans an apology.

Source: Briefly News