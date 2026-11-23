Ntsiki Mazwai went to X to question the behaviour displayed in Naledi Aphiwe's viral fight video

The poet's sharp remarks came shortly after Naledi broke her silence on the footage amid fan backlash

Ntsiki's post landed during a charged weekend that also saw Cyan Boujee confront Naquueda at the SASMAs

Ntsiki Mazwai called out Naledi Aphiwe on social media. Images: ntsikimazwai/ X, naledi_aphiwe_/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai has never been the type to hold back, and the viral fight video involving singer Naledi Aphiwe was no exception. The outspoken poet and social commentator took to X on 22 November 2026 to publicly question the conduct on display, adding another layer to what was already a fiery moment across South African social media timelines.

Posting her reaction after the footage began spreading rapidly, Ntsiki directed her disapproval at what she called a troubling pattern among young women in the public eye.

"Where are these girls learning this low-class behaviour?" she wrote, in characteristically blunt fashion.

The timing of her post was notable. It came shortly after Naledi Aphiwe herself had broken her silence on the clip, addressing the scrutiny and the range of reactions it had generated from fans online. By the time Ntsiki weighed in, the debate around the video was already well underway, with netizens split on issues of accountability, conflict resolution, and what it means to carry yourself as a public figure.

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The rising singer took to her Instagram account to set the record straight, insisting the footage people are sharing is not from a recent event. She further explained that the other person involved had been verbally abusive and had even slapped her before anything escalated.

Mazwai's question resonated with many who felt that physical confrontations playing out publicly among rising stars reflect poorly on the local entertainment space more broadly.

Ntsiki Mazwai questioned Naledi Aphiwe's behaviour after her fight video surfaced online. Image: ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

Back-to-back confrontations dominate SA timelines

What made the weekend particularly charged was that Naledi's clip was not the only altercation doing the rounds. Just hours earlier, controversial YouTuber and DJ Cyan Boujee had physically confronted content creator Naquueda at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs).

Two separate incidents involving young public figures, unfolding in quick succession, turned South African social media into a hotbed of debate over the course of the weekend. For many netizens, Ntsiki's pointed question captured the broader mood of the conversation perfectly.

See Ntsiki Mazwai's post below.

Naquueda addresses Cyan Boujee attack

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Naquueda speaking on her physical confrontation with Cyan Boujee.

The content creator revealed that she had sustained injuries from the attack and confirmed her next steps.

Source: Briefly News