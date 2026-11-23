Cassper Nyovest dropped a teaser for Red Button's upcoming track Jakarumba , due on 27 November

The clip features a line widely read as a dig at podcaster MacG, reigniting their long-running tensions

Fans flooded X with reactions to the Jay-Z-inspired visuals and Cassper's confident return to the booth

Cassper Nyovest fired shots at MacG in a new music video. Image: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET, macgunleashed/Instagram

Source: UGC

Cassper Nyovest is back in the booth and already stirring the pot. The South African rapper shared a teaser clip on X on Monday, 23 November 2026, previewing a new song called Jakarumba produced by Red Button, and one particular lyric had fans hitting replay almost immediately.

In a close-up, studio-style performance clip shared on X on Monday, 23 November 2026, Nyovest raps in front of a plain grey backdrop, gesturing expressively toward the camera with the kind of swagger that's kept him in conversation for over a decade. The visuals draw clear inspiration from Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek's classic Is That Your Chick (The Lost Verses) featuring Missy Elliott, a nod that hasn't gone unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans.

Cassper Nyovest shades MacG in music teaser

Buried in the verse is the phrase "Check my Merc G, I never make money from spreading gossip," which listeners immediately decoded as a pointed reference to MacG, host of the hugely popular Podcast and Chill. The wordplay on "Merc G" and "MacG" was hard to miss, and the gossip jab landed squarely given the pair's history of public friction. The full track is set for release on 27 November 2026.

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Another bar, "I paid the price to be the main man," caught attention too, with one listener reading it as a tribute to the late AKA.

Watch the teaser that set X on fire:

Netizens react after Cassper Nyovest shades MacG

The clip split X users right down the middle, with some celebrating Nyovest's sharp pen and others questioning his motives. Here's what people had to say:

@Dee_Amu wrote:

"'Check my Merc G (MacG). I never make money from spreading gossip. Shot Fired."

@HMatjokotja kept it simple:

"The Jigga references on point."

@LesegoSub was hyped:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥This is so nostalgic. Refs from Jay-Z, Nas, Pro, Pasilda (fresh house Flava 4), Jakarumba. THE SOUND OF DECEMBER!!!"

@plank_sa spotted another layer:

"Love the homage to AKA, 'I paid the price to be the main man.'"

@toxicprince_rsa was less impressed:

"Nota once said your whole fame was coz you good at cosplaying a rapper. I see it😭🤣"

@realMfanakamah was equally sceptical:

"Ahhh bro decided to diss a podcast in a room full of cats🙆‍♂️😂, Chopped Jay-Z's pose gestures and chopped Prokid's Bhampa Instrumentals... Why am I surprised you blew up chopping other artists' styles🙆‍♂️😂😂"

@_Just_Trey_ tagged MacG directly:

"@MacGUnleashed Mr Fill Up is trying to use your name to be relevant again🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@33Music_Plug had a different request entirely:

"When are we getting the Stogie T response? School that dude."

Cassper Nyovest responds to claims about stirring beef with MacG

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest fired back at a fan who accused him of stirring controversy to revive his career.

The rapper's outburst followed criticism over his reaction to a Kempton Park road rage shooting.

Source: Briefly News