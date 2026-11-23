Sol Phenduka weighed in on a video of social media personality Cyan Boujee holding R200 000 cash

A video of the TikToker showing off the R200K cash with some of her friends and family trended on X on Monday, 23 November 2026

Sol linked the video to the Madlanga Commission and sparked a conversation amongst X users

Sol Phenduka reacts to a video of Cyan Boujee’s R200K. Images: SolPhendukaa

Source: UGC

Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka shared his views on YouTuber Cyan Boujee's viral video, where she showed off R200 000 cash.

The radio personality, who previously defended Dr Musa Mthombeni, hinted that Cyan's neighbourhood has been popular at the Madlanga Commission.

The podcaster commented on the video on his X account on Monday, 23 November 2026, and asked:

"Wait, guys. Isn't the block hot via Madlanga?" he asked.

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South Africans were not surprised by Cyan's clip and added that she and her friends are not aware of the political environment our country is in.

South Africans comment Phenduka's reaction

@nobelnomics said:

"Brave of you to assume these are aware of the political environment our country is in."

@JVCK89 responded:

"One letter from the commission for you to appear, and they follow the money and bank statements; it’s chai."

@Candiceh___ reacted:

"Black people will look up to someone and get motivated by them for making money illegally."

@PilaneKele replied:

"Rebecca is probably having sleepless nights over Cyan's shame; this girl is showing him flames."

@Nkosinathi___N wrote:

"Bad timing to be flexing with cash that ain't even yours."

@LeBrown_james98 said:

"She doesn’t care. She is the weapon formed against Lerutla in this life; you f*ck with one dunderhead, then realise why you should have just stuck with your village wife."

@mbambo_thab replied:

"Yoh, I wonder how she’ll answer the questions at the commission when that day comes. I’ll be fully booked; I don’t want anyone to disturb me; I would need to watch with undivided attention."

Sol Phenduka links Cyan Boujee’s R200K video to Madlanga. Images: CyanBoujee

Source: Instagram

Content creator Dineo Moloisane defends Cyan Boujee following SASMA video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that YouTuber Dineo Moloisane surprised her fans on social media when she supported Cyan Boujee.

This comes after Cyan Boujee's viral video at the SASMA, attacking a podcaster on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Moloisane received mixed reviews from her fans, who compared her to Cyan Boujee.

Source: Briefly News