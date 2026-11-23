Cyan Boujee posted a poolside video days after her physical altercation with Naquueda at the SASMAS awards

The clip sparked concern after blogs reported that Cyan had recently welcomed a newborn baby

Netizens are divided over whether her lifestyle choices are appropriate for a new mother

Cyan Boujee was seen drinking and smoking. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee is never far from the spotlight, and her latest poolside clip is no exception. Days after a very public physical altercation at the SASMAS awards, the DJ and content creator took to social media with a breezy, self-deprecating video that had her followers talking for all the wrong reasons.

Filmed in a casual selfie style at the pool's edge on Sunday, 22 November 2026, the clip shows Cyan in an unbothered mood. With on-screen captions adding a playful flavour, she narrated her day with the words: "Today in the life of a big back b. Chillin' at her pool. Living the life. And not losing weight."

What happened at the SASMAS?

The video comes on the heels of a dramatic evening at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAS), where Cyan reportedly directed shade at socialite Naquueda after the latter won an award, calling her names and booing her from the audience. The tension escalated when Cyan allegedly approached Naquueda and threw her to the ground by her hair in front of a stunned crowd.

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The podcaster has since broken her silence and addressed the backlash, saying she will be pressing charges.

Cyan Boujee assaulted Naquueda after the event. Image: naqueeda

Source: Instagram

Baby news adds fuel to the fire

What turned an already-viral moment into a full-blown conversation was the timing. Blogs had recently reported that Cyan gave birth to a baby, yet the poolside clip appeared to show her smoking and drinking. That contrast did not go unnoticed.

Watch the poolside clip that set the internet alight here.

Reactions ranged from outrage to measured defence. @Mr_LiverpoolX wrote: "What the hell? This girl is smokingweed, drinking alcohol while raising a newborn? The guy who made this woman pregnant doesn't love himself."

@Gugu_le2 pushed back:

"She's not pregnant. She is raising a child. So every parent doesn't drink or smoke?"

@Tb0Touch asked the more pointed question:

"Is she breastfeeding? Is she smoking next to the baby?"

@Moeng_Mash offered a different take:

"This clearly shows that she doesn't breastfeed, nor is she a full-time mom; that's why she's doing what she wants, simple."

The debate cut along predictable lines, with some netizens condemning her behaviour outright and others arguing that parents are still entitled to their own lives outside of childcare duties.

Cyan's R200K glasses spark backlash

In a previous report from Briefly News, media personality Cyan Boujee surprised Mzansi over the weekend when she showed off R200 000

A video of Cyan and her friends with the money trended online over the weekend/ South Africans responded to the video on Sunday, 22 November 2026.

Source: Briefly News