UK-based musician Toya Delazy recently commented on a video of Cyan Boujee fighting Naquueda

A video of social media influencers Cyan Boujee pulling Naquueda's wig at the SASMAs trended on social media on Saturday, 21 November 2026

South Africans responded to Delazy's reactions on social media on Monday, 23 November 2026

Toya Delazy makes bold claims about Cyan Boujee and Naquueda. Images: ToyaDelazy

Source: Instagram

South African-born musician Toya Delazy sparked a conversation on social media on Monday, 23 November 2026, when she claimed that Cyan Boujee and Naquueda's viral confrontation was ritualistic.

The UK-based artist, who previously addressed the airport passport incident, revealed that social media users are going to see more videos of women fighting.

Cyan, who stunned social media users when she showed off R200K cash this weekend, surprised her fans when she fought the podcaster.

Delazy commented on Cyan's fight on her X account on Monday, 23 November 2026. The South African musician claimed that we are going to see more and more women getting into physical fights in the media to gain international stardom.

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Social media users respond to Toya Delazy

@CSwalo responded:

"I have to agree with you on this one; it’s the Hollywood effect. The stunt is to make the whole awards a trending topic for spotlight. Hopefully it wasn’t a real fight or beef, though."

@tshegoseliewe wrote:

"It’s just two dunderheads being dunderheads. If it were anything 'ritualistic'. Cyan would’ve done a tell-all by now. You’re even giving these two too much credit."

@LeeMak21 replied:

"Based on that, Cyan has been performing "rituals" for a while because this is her M.O. But there were rumours of Baddies (TV show) coming to RSA; if true...there's their star girl."

@Legendwayne reacted:

"Ritualistic how? People fight all the time, not ritualistic nonsense."

Toya Delazy reacts to Cyan Boujee and Naquueda's viral video. Images: CyanBoujee

Source: Instagram

Content creator Dineo Moloisane defends Cyan Boujee following SASMA video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that YouTuber Dineo Moloisane surprised her fans on social media over the weekend when she supported Cyan Boujee.

This comes after Boujee's viral video at the SASMA on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Moloisane received mixed reviews from her fans, who compared her to Cyan Boujee.

Source: Briefly News