Ashley Ogle’s Mom Claims ’BBMzansi Star’s Fans Gave Her a Fake Birthday Cheque
- Ashley Ogle's mother, Desiree, took to Facebook to allege that the reality star's own fanbase swindled her with a fake birthday cheque
- The alleged incident reportedly took place during a birthday lunch Ashley shared with her son, with Desiree claiming a large sum of money was stolen
- Desiree and Ashley share a turbulent public history, with Ashley having previously taken legal action against her mother over online harassment
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Ashley Ogle's name is back in the headlines, but this time it's not because of anything she did. Her mother, Desiree Ogle, has gone public with shocking claims that the former Big Brother Mzansi housemate was deceived by members of her own fanbase during what should have been a joyous occasion.
In a post that quickly spread across social media, Desiree alleged that Ashley's supporters, known as the Ashes or Ashangels, presented her daughter with a fraudulent birthday cheque at a celebratory lunch she shared with her son, Kenzo-Lu. Writing directly to Ashley on Facebook, Desiree did not hold back her feelings.
"Ashley my child my heart is broken for you 💔 I warned you about the Ashes/Ashangels. Imagine a whole birthday lunch with your son, only to be given a fake birthday cheque coming from your own people, a Coloured Ashes wow... BE CAREFUL who you trust next time..."
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The post alone was enough to set social media alight, but Desiree went further in the comments section of her own Facebook post before eventually restricting who could reply. She insisted that the matter went deeper than a fake cheque, claiming a significant amount of cash had been taken.
"Guys they stole the money. A lot," she wrote, before adding: "The truth shall be revealed shortly. It's a revelation I've been waiting for. Thank you Jesus, I was right."
The timing of the claims made them particularly striking. After Ashley's stint on Big Brother Mzansi, she and her son had been on the receiving end of generous gifts and financial support from her fanbase, making Desiree's allegations feel like a sharp turn for the community that had rallied around the reality star.
A mother-daughter relationship marked by public drama
The post did not exist in a vacuum. Desiree has a well-documented history of publicly airing grievances about Ashley on social media, sparking repeated controversies around the reality star's personal life. The situation had previously escalated to the point where Ashley took legal steps against her mother to put an end to the public confrontations online.
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Given that backdrop, some social media users who encountered Desiree's post responded with scepticism, with a number questioning whether the page even belonged to Ashley's mother, while others cast doubt on the authenticity of the birthday cheque story itself. Ashley has not publicly addressed her mother's latest allegations.
See Desiree Ogle's post below.
Ashley Ogle wins top influencer award
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Ashley Ogle's big win after walking away with the Africa Golden Top Female Brand Influencer award.
Fans and industry peers flooded social media with congratulatory messages following the announcement, with the award organisers praising Ogle's digital consistency and her ability to inspire upcoming content creators across Africa.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za