Major League DJz shared a heartfelt post on X after the death of former SA deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, 71, passed away on Friday following complications from a medical procedure she underwent two weeks ago

Fans flooded the DJz's comments with condolences after learning of their personal connection to the late leader

Major League DJz remembered Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka after her death. Image: Roy Rochlin, Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

South African DJ and producer duo Major League DJz broke their silence on Monday, 23 November 2026, sharing a tearful tribute to former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who passed away at the age of 71. The pair posted a selfie of four people on X with the caption, "Boys boys boys 😞 💔," leaving fans to piece together the heartbreak behind it.

See their tribute post below:

The post quickly drew an outpouring of condolences from fans who learned, in many cases for the first time, that the late statesperson had a personal connection to the duo.

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What was Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s cause of death?

A statement from her family confirmed that Mlambo-Ngcuka died on Friday, 20 November 2026, following complications from a medical procedure she had undergone roughly two weeks prior. She made history as South Africa's first female deputy president, holding the position from 2005 to 2008 under President Thabo Mbeki, after previously serving as minister of minerals and energy.

Her career extended far beyond South African borders. From 2013 to 2021, she led UN Women, the United Nations agency dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, as its under-secretary-general. She was widely celebrated for her decades of advocacy on social justice and women's rights.

Fans rally around Major League DJz

Supporters flooded the comments section with messages of love and sympathy once they understood the depth of the loss:

@Nmashaba wrote:

"Sending my condolences. 🙏Literally met Ma Phumzile through you guys in high school. Gracious, poised, beautiful woman. May her soul rest in peace."

@DarkSk25 said:

"Condolences bafe2! Was today old when I found out she was your moms🙏🏽🕊 , phephisani bafe2"

@Reitumetse_03 shared:

"I'm really sorry for your loss. May God give you and your loved ones strength, comfort and healing in these difficult times. May Mama's soul rest in eternal peace 🫂🕊️"

@swakopmud wrote:

"Hamba kakuhle mama usbulisele nathI kwabethu oo mama apho. Please be a good angel to your sons."

@AquaLouw added:

"Condolences to you and your family, bhuti 🫂 🕊️ 🕯️"

Major League DJz paid tribute to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka following her passing. Image: Mohammed Mahama

Source: Getty Images

DJ Sox mourns son Busa

In other news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sox announced on Instagram on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, that his 10-year-old son Busa had passed away on Sunday, 11 October 2026.

The young boy battled severe pneumonia and spent two months in the ICU on life support before his passing.

Source: Briefly News