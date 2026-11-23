Rapper Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu, failed to appear in court on Friday for his own protection order application

Emtee had alleged that his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, harassed and threatened him after his release from prison in September

Nicole Chinsamy pointed out that a similar case opened by the rapper in 2020 was also dismissed due to his absence

Nicole Chinsamy has broken her silence after Emtee missed his court appearance, pushing back against what she calls a false narrative. Image: Emtee

Source: Facebook

Emtee's latest legal battle has hit another dead end. The Roll Up rapper lost his application for a protection order against his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, after failing to pitch up to court on Friday, leaving the matter unresolved entirely in his favour.

The rapper, whose full name is Mthembeni Ndevu, had filed for the order under the Domestic Violence Act, claiming that Nicole harassed and threatened him following his release from prison in September. Nicole was present at the proceedings and pushed back firmly against those allegations, while also calling out the rapper for his repeated pattern of opening cases and then not following through.

Nicole hits back at Emtee's claims

Nicole told the court this was not the first time a case opened by Emtee had collapsed due to his absence, pointing to a similar situation in 2020 where the same thing happened. She denied that she had ever threatened to harm or kill the rapper, or that she had orchestrated any attacks against him.

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She also shed light on why she had previously withdrawn her own case against him, saying she had done so after receiving communication that he was remorseful and genuinely wanted to rebuild their relationship and work towards healthy co-parenting. However, she felt that she had been misled, alleging that Emtee had not followed through with any meaningful effort to stay involved in their children's lives since his release.

Despite the acrimony, Nicole made it clear that she harbours no ill will towards the father of her children and has no intention of harming him.

Nicole Chinsamy isn't letting the latest developments slide, as she responds to the narrative surrounding her domestic violence protection order case against Emtee. Image: Emtee

Source: Facebook

Divorce proceedings still ongoing

With the protection order now dismissed, the couple's legal entanglements are far from over. Their divorce proceedings remain active, adding yet another complicated chapter to what has been a very public and drawn-out separation.

Outside of the courtroom drama, Emtee has been keeping busy promoting his upcoming sixth studio album, Nairobi, and has reportedly spoken about his desire to reconnect with his three children. Neither the rapper nor his management responded to requests for comment before publication.

MySol vouched to support Emtee

My Sol publicly declared his support for rapper Emtee, promising to help make a major FNB Stadium concert happen in 2027.

The businessman made the pledge at what appeared to be a live event, with on-screen text confirming the EMTEE X MYSOL FNB STADIUM 2027 collaboration.

Source: Briefly News