Uthando neS'thembu Uncut Season 2 is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic on Friday, 11 December 2026, with eight new episodes

Musa Mseleku and his five wives will sit down with their children for a two-part family dinner to address unresolved tensions

Big Brother Mzansi: The Special Season 2 is also returning on 13 December, with an extra episode featuring Bazozwa winner Liema Pantsi

'Uthando neS'thembu Uncut' is making a comeback, and viewers can expect more uncomfortable family conversations and confrontations. Image: Musa Mseleku

Source: Facebook

Two of South Africa's most beloved reality television shows are making a comeback this December, and both promise to serve up the kind of raw, unfiltered moments fans have been waiting for. Mzansi Magic has confirmed that Uthando neS'thembu Uncut returns for its second season on Friday, 11 December 2026, with eight episodes that dig deeper into the Mseleku family's world than ever before.

Mseleku family to confront unresolved issues

While the main Uthando neS'thembu series gives viewers a window into polygamist Musa Mseleku's household, the Uncut edition strips things back further, offering more personal reflections and candid conversations. Musa, his five wives, MaKhwela, MaYeni, Makhumalo, MaCele and MaNgwabe, as well as their older children, all feature prominently in the new season.

The standout moment from the upcoming run is expected to be a two-part family dinner, where the entire household sits together to tackle the tensions that have quietly simmered beneath the surface of their relationships. It's the kind of honest, uncomfortable conversation that viewers rarely get to witness, with everyone given space to voice their perspective on issues that have gone unaddressed for too long.

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The Mseleku family is back for another round of unfiltered conversations, with December's return bringing fresh drama to the popular reality show. Image: Musa Mseleku

Source: Facebook

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ reunion also confirmed for December

Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) is doubling down on its December lineup with the return of Big Brother Mzansi: The Special Season 2, premiering on Sunday, 13 December. Hosted by Scoop Makhathini, the three-part special brings the Bazozwa housemates back together to revisit the rivalries, alliances and moments that defined their time in the house.

Viewers who still have lingering questions from the season can expect some of those to finally be answered. As a bonus, an additional episode is scheduled for late January 2027, shining the spotlight on Bazozwa winner Liema Pantsi and her journey since leaving the house, including the new opportunities she has picked up following her victory.

Mzansi Magic's Channel Director for Local Entertainment, Shirley Adonisi, said the returning shows would give audiences a chance to reconnect with personalities and stories that had captured their attention. She noted that the specials were designed to spark honest conversations and bring viewers closer to the people they had been following on screen.

Sne Mseleku responded to jealousy rumours

Sne Mseleku addressed rumours about her feelings toward her younger sisters during the latest Izingane Zes'thembu episode.

The 32-year-old spoke out during Abongwe's graduation celebration, which aired on Mzansi Magic on 18 November 2026.

Source: Briefly News