TolAssMo went live on social media to address community activist Curt Van Heerden after he showed up at Podcast and Chill studios

The popular comedian warned Van Heerden on the livestream that he would use self-defence if approached again

Prince Kaybee weighed in on the feud, taking TolAssMo's side with a pointed message about roasting comedians

Prince Kaybee has defended TolAssMo after the Curt Van Heerden confrontation video retaliation. Image: princekaybeesa, tolassmo

Source: Instagram

TolAssMo is not backing down. The popular comedian and TV personality, real name Mongezi Mahlangu, took to social media on Sunday, 22 November 2026, with a fiery livestream aimed squarely at community activist Curt Van Heerden, who had previously turned up at the Podcast and Chill studios. The clip has since set social media alight, drawing reactions from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Filmed in a selfie-style TikTok livestream from what appears to be an outdoor garden setting, Mahlangu pulled no punches. He warned Van Heerden that any further harassment at his workplace would be met with physical self-defence. "If it comes to step in my space to come and harass me, I'll use self-defence," he said during the stream.

TolAssMo puts Curt Van Heerden on blast

Mahlangu leaned heavily into his comedic instincts throughout the livestream, mocking Van Heerden's height and appearance in a manner that left viewers both stunned and entertained. He also went after Van Heerden's credibility, insisting the activist had been following his work long before the feud erupted. "He said that he didn't even know who I was before this thing. He's lying. He's always known me. He's been a fan of my work," Mahlangu said, adding that he planned to post proof on Instagram.

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The comedian also questioned Van Heerden's standing as a family man and public figure. "You are an embarrassment to your children if you have them," he said, challenging him to "behave yourself" and handle the dispute like an adult.

Prince Kaybee weighs in

DJ and producer Prince Kaybee entered the conversation on the side of TolAssMo, writing: "The more you push back against comedians, the worse it gets; these are professionals at roasting, let them cook you and call it a day."

Watch TolAssMo's full livestream here.

Social media users were divided. Here is what some had to say:

@TheMelanatedGod wrote:

"Nna ke thabile Mo is getting his groove back and is outside again. Say what you will ka Podcast and Chill, empa this thing is getting big, and it's employing people 💯🙌🏾"

@FatKyl3 said:

"Braaaa🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭 these guys are kaak good at what they do, now all this saga is taking away the good work that laitie was doing because now his going to be associated with this more than the community activism his busy with."

@m_segapo observed:

"Comedy is exactly that… the more you show irritation, the harder they hit"

@soxlarojena was not impressed:

"Nah, Mo is a coward. The guy came to him as a man, not to fight but to address the issue, and he stuttered. I lost respect for him."

Prince Kaybee mocks fan

In a previous report from Briefly News, popular South African music producer Prince Kaybee recently apologised to an MC online.

A video of the MC, who is a fan of the DJ, was spotted at the same event as the musician.

Source: Briefly News