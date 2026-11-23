DJ Euphonik responded to a post comparing him to a mystery lookalike, admitting he had no idea who the man was

The tweet quickly caught the attention of football fans who recognised the man in question

Netizens flooded the comments with reactions after Euphonik's response went viral

Euphonik's lookalike had social media doing double takes, but Mzansi has since identified the mystery man behind the striking resemblance. Image: Euphonik

Source: Facebook

DJ Euphonik had a light-hearted moment on X this week after a post comparing him to a lookalike caught his eye, and his response had the timeline in stitches. On 22 November 2026, the DJ and producer responded to a post by @EliasMadim32633, who had shared a photo suggesting that Euphonik was "not wanting any smoke." Euphonik played along with good humour, writing:

"I don't know who this guy is, but you're right about the not wanting any smoke part. 😅"

The reply quickly gained traction, with football fans rushing to the comments to fill Euphonik in on exactly who his twin is.

Euphonik takes it in his stride

What made the moment land so well was Euphonik's willingness to engage without any defensiveness. Rather than brushing off the comparison, he leaned into the joke, admitting he genuinely did not recognise the man he was being compared to. His casual, self-aware response is exactly what gave the post its legs online.

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The post racked up significant attention, drawing in both music fans and football supporters who found common ground in the uncanny resemblance between the DJ and the former Pirates player.

See post here:

Who is Euphonik's lookalike?

It did not take long for X users to solve the mystery. Thulasizwe Mbuyane is a former Orlando Pirates footballer, a name well-known among South African soccer fans. The comparison between the two clearly resonated with many, given how quickly the identification spread through the comments.

@Moleane14 was among the first to identify the man, writing:

"It’s Thulasizwe Mbuyane, the former Orlando Pirates player lol."

@uKilla_K echoed the reveal with a simple:

"It's Mbuyane. 🤣🤣"

@Nkosinathi___N added:

"Lol. 😆 I'm glad you didn't take it personally. 🤣"

Euphonik weighed in on Makhadzi’s passport saga

Euphonik weighed in on Makhadzi's Botswana ordeal with blunt advice for artists about gig logistics.

The DJ warned performers never to leave home without full payment and all travel confirmations locked in.

Source: Briefly News