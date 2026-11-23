Pinky Ntshangase, who plays MaZungu on Umkhokha: The Curse , revealed she has been living with arthritis for nearly 15 years

The 40-year-old actress spoke out against the stigma surrounding chronic illnesses, saying many people wrongly assume arthritis only affects older people

Pinky called on South Africans to show more kindness and acceptance toward those living with conditions that are not always visible to others

Pinky Ntshangase has spoken about living with arthritis and how she manages the condition while filming. Image: Pinky Ntshangase

Source: Instagram

Pinky Ntshangase has broken her silence on a health struggle she has carried for nearly half her life. The actress, best known for playing MaZungu on Mzansi Magic's Umkhokha: The Curse, revealed she has been living with arthritis for close to 15 years, and that the chronic condition has never once caused her to put her career on hold.

At 40, Pinky has built a steady presence on South African screens, with roles including MaCele on SABC1's Amalanga Awafani and KaMazibuko on e.tv's Scandal! Now she is using her platform to shift the conversation around chronic illness.

How Pinky manages her arthritis

The actress said the key to continuing her work has been developing a deep awareness of her own body. She pays close attention to what it needs and makes rest a non-negotiable part of her routine. She said:

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"Living with this illness has taught me a lot about my body. I've learnt to understand it fully. I'm able to listen to it, and I rest when it tells me to.”

By honouring those limits, Pinky said she has been able to film her scenes without any significant disruptions, allowing her to stay fully present on set.

Breaking the stigma around chronic illness

One of the points Pinky was most passionate about was challenging the widespread misconception that arthritis is exclusively a condition of old age. She stressed that it can affect people at virtually any stage of life and urged the public to seek out accurate information rather than relying on assumptions.

She was candid about her own initial reaction to the diagnosis, admitting that the news came as a shock. While she said she felt no shame about it, she took time before she felt ready to speak openly about her experience.

Her decision to go public was driven by a desire to protect others who may be living with similar diagnoses. She wants people to understand that a chronic condition is never a valid reason to judge or discriminate against someone.

The actress shared how arthritis affects her work, explaining that she listens to her body and rests when necessary. Image: Pinky Ntshangase

Source: Instagram

Pinky also reflected on the unexpected gifts her health journey has brought her, including stronger patience, greater resilience and a renewed commitment to looking after herself physically.

She ended her message with a heartfelt appeal to South Africans to extend more love and support to those around them, particularly to people managing illnesses that others cannot easily see. Her core message is a simple but powerful one: a chronic diagnosis should never make anyone feel isolated, ashamed, or any less capable of chasing their dreams.

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Source: Briefly News