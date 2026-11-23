Nota Baloyi went on a confrontational rant during the Music Pulse Podcast , claiming rapper L-Tido's team is mostly made up of foreigners

The outburst is part of an escalating public feud between the two, which exploded after co-host Sfiso called L-Tido live on air

L-Tido had previously fired back on his own podcast with a string of personal and financial allegations against Nota

Nota Baloyi claimed that L-Tido hires foreign nationals. Image: lavidanota, l_tido

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi's ongoing war of words with rapper L-Tido took a sharp turn when the music executive claimed that L-Tido surrounds himself with foreigners. The rant aired during a Music Pulse Podcast episode that premiered on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, and the clip has since gone viral on X.

In the footage, a visibly agitated Nota declares that only one member of L-Tido's circle is South African, adding that the rest are "foreigners using the bandwidth in South Africa." He went further, issuing what sounded like a thinly veiled warning:

"You can't disobey our laws as visitors in this country. You can't call your father. Your father's not going to do nada when the police come knocking."

How the L-Tido and Nota Baloyi feud started

The public spat ignited when Music Pulse co-host Sfiso rang L-Tido live during a podcast recording, sending Nota into a profanity-laced meltdown on air. L-Tido wasted no time hitting back on The L-Tido Podcast, where he made a series of explosive personal allegations. He claimed Nota once showed up at a location accompanied by armed police over a romantic dispute. He also mocked Nota's finances, alleging he had borrowed money from AKA's former crew, and jokingly displayed what he said were Capitec bank account details to solicit donations for Nota. To top it off, L-Tido claimed the R70,000 Gucci shoes Nota regularly flaunted actually belonged to rapper Yanga Chief.

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Nota pushed back against the "broke" accusations by leaking WhatsApp DM screenshots on social media, arguing the conversations painted a very different picture of his financial dealings.

Watch Nota Baloyi's rant below:

Netizens react to Nota Baloyi's claims against L-Tido

Social media users were quick to dissect the clip, with many pointing out the irony of Nota's comments:

@Tramma_Deplese argued:

"Those who are saying Siv is Xhosa, noo he's Congolese."

@londani_t claimed:

"Siv is Xhosa from Eastern Cape. Bruce is a naturalised citizen. Fargo is Swati from MP."

@ceed_sa_ceed highlighted:

"You people need to learn how to listen... He didn't say they were illegal... He just said he hires foreigners."

@Modrich21840165 said:

"He got beat so bad it turned him xenophobic."

@PatrioticSnob asked:

"The same Nota who married a Zimbabwean?🤣🤣"

@SimandManzini commented:

"Berita messed up his mind; after leaving him, he's still in pain and confused; he will never be the same."

@Tshiamoo28k remarked:

"Nota has a problem with foreigners because his Zim ex-wife played him, and now foreigners are chowing his SA girl. Nota must just be a Monk."

@Ahtis7t replied:

"All is fair in war; fight with whatever you can get your hands on, lol."

Nota Baloyi fires back at Cyan Boujee

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi hit back at Cyan Boujee after she reportedly sent him R10 following claims by rapper L-Tido that he is broke.

The music executive turned podcaster dragged Cyan Boujee's past promotion of the Alabuga Start scheme, which was linked to human trafficking.

Source: Briefly News