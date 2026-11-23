Siv Ngesi shared a clip of himself boxing while wearing heeled shoes, leaving X users stunned

The video quickly gained traction on X, with netizens weighing in on the actor's unconventional gym session

One X user questioned Siv Ngesi's nationality in a comment that added fuel to the online conversation

Siv Ngesi left fans amused after showing off his workout routine in heels, proving that gym sessions don't always have to be conventional. Image: Siv Ngesi

Source: Instagram

South African actor and comedian Siv Ngesi is no stranger to turning heads, but his latest video has taken things to a whole new level. A clip of him throwing punches in a boxing session while sporting heelless heels began circulating on X on 20 November 2026, leaving the internet thoroughly shook.

Siv Ngesi's boxing session in heels

X user @DonaldMakhasane shared the clip with a caption that summed up what most people were thinking:

"Siv Ngesi has to be the healthiest man South Africa has ever seen. Man is boxing in heeled shoes."

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The footage shows Ngesi putting in serious work at what appears to be a training session, his footwear choice doing nothing to slow down his punching form. The clip racked up tens of thousands of views within hours of being posted.

Ngesi has built a reputation for pushing boundaries, whether on stage, on screen, or on social media. He is widely known for his roles in South African film and television, as well as for his outspoken personality and unapologetic self-expression. His willingness to show up in heels at a boxing session is very much on brand for the entertainer.

Watch the video below:

X reacts to the clip

Not everyone in the comments was impressed or amused in the same way.

@Assistant_Chair went in a slightly different direction entirely, writing:

"2 shots a re bjao."

Siv Ngesi opened up about pole dancing

SA actor and performer Siv Ngesi responded to a fan who directly asked him about his sexual orientation on X.

The question came after years of speculation fuelled by Ngesi's pole dancing performances in heels and revealing outfits.

Source: Briefly News