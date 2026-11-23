Londie London posted a video of herself in traditional Zulu ceremonial attire on Instagram on 22 November 2026, sending fans into a frenzy

The clip reignited speculation that Londie secretly wed her partner Kwena after October 2026 reports of a hush-hush ceremony

Somizi weighed in on the buzz, while fans flooded the comments demanding a second season of her reality show

Londie London fulled marriage rumours. Image: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London has set tongues wagging after sharing a striking video of herself dressed in full Zulu ceremonial attire, with many fans now convinced the marriage rumours surrounding her are anything but just gossip.

The clip, posted to Instagram on 22 November 2026, shows the reality TV star on a grassy hillside against a lush green landscape. She is draped in vibrant traditional clothing featuring intricate beadwork, fur trim, red tassels, and a decorated headpiece, holding a striped ceremonial staff while moving in what appears to be a cultural dance display. The tone of the video is festive, proud, and deeply rooted in Zulu tradition.

Marriage rumours refuse to die down

The post arrives on the heels of persistent speculation that Londie quietly married her partner Kwena in a ceremony where guests were reportedly asked to switch off their phones. Reports from October 2026 suggested Kwena had gone down on one knee for close to an hour in April 2026 before she accepted his proposal. Then, just weeks before this video dropped, eagle-eyed fans noticed what appeared to be a sizeable diamond ring on her finger while she seemed to be responding to the gossip online. The traditional attire has only poured more fuel onto the fire.

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Entertainer Somizi also responded to the video, writing, "Finally, the wait is over," suggesting even those in her inner circle see the footage as confirmation.

Watch the spectacle below:

Londie has not publicly confirmed or denied the wedding reports, keeping fans guessing for now.

Fans react to Londie's look

The comments section was flooded with excitement and pride. Here is what fans had to say:

@megatron_syshle:

"You look like a DREAM ✨❤️🥹"

@nonkululeko_choenyane:

"Haaa Zulu, Ndabezitha!😍🔥🙌🏾"

@faithlovemkhize:

"So the rumours were true . Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 😍"

@world_wide.x:

"Chuu, I thought it's season 2 of your show 😭😭"

@zee_thema:

"Ooh Londie, this is beautiful 😍"

@maque_mngoma:

"Zulu, Mtwana Wena Wase Bukhosini🙌🔥🔥🔥"

@mello33065:

"Bare never laugh at another woman's journey because the Lord's plan is never to harm but to prosper aaaah #BashesheBahleka#Bakuphi manje -This is God, beautiful😍"

@lumusamayinja:

"Haibo scela uSeason2 we Life with Londie!🙌❤️❤️❤️🔥"

Londie responds to secret baby rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Londie London responded to secret wedding rumours with a vintage Michael Jackson video clip.

This came after Maphepha Ndaba claimed she married Kwena in a private wedding ceremony.

Source: Briefly News