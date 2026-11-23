Curt Van Heerden shared a video on X on 21 November 2026, vowing to shut down the Podcast and Chill show

Van Heerden tracked down members of the podcast crew and confronted them face-to-face in a parking lot

The heated encounter quickly escalated as tensions flared between Van Heerden and the crew on camera

Curt Van Heerden vowed to get ‘Podcast and Chill’ closed. Image: curtvanheerden.official, smwxclips, macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Curt Van Heerden has taken his feud with Podcast and Chill to the streets, literally. A video shared on X on Saturday, 21 November 2026, by @MoshekiD captures Van Heerden first filming himself on a residential street at night, issuing a fiery warning to the podcast, before the footage cuts to a tense daytime confrontation in a parking lot near what appears to be a commercial storefront flanked by palm trees.

Curt Van Heerden's ultimatum to MacG and crew

Facing directly into the camera during the nighttime segment, Van Heerden made his intentions crystal clear. He said he was rallying everyone who had ever been offended by the show and that he would not rest until the podcast "meets the full extent of what it deserves." He added that he wanted to sit down with MacG, Solly, and Mo, with the condition that Nota Baloyi also be present for the interview to lead to a resolution.

"You guys have crossed the line over and over and over and over again," he said, his frustration visibly building.

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Parking lot showdown caught on camera

The footage then shifts to what appears to be a prearranged meeting, with Van Heerden turning up at a location he says the other party sent him. The exchange starts off almost civilly, with both sides acknowledging they had spoken the night before, before the atmosphere soured rapidly. Van Heerden accused the crew of taking him for a fool, insisting he had not come to fight but rather to have what he described as "an intellectual debate." The situation deteriorated into a shouted exchange, with Van Heerden repeatedly demanding, "What's the joke?" as voices overlapped and the confrontation reached a boiling point.

Watch the full confrontation unfold:

The clip has since generated strong reactions from X users, with many divided over whether Van Heerden had a legitimate grievance or was simply chasing attention.

@bongani_sono wrote:

"He wanted a slot in the podcast soooo bad, and they didn't fall for his nonsense."

@Stoic__Don said:

"So, this guy wanted to iron things out through an interview to promote his organisation, but got rejected. Now he can't seem to swallow the rejection pill. Maybe if he learned to stop talking over people and shouting, he'd stand a chance."

@Ziyakhala01 pushed back:

"Why is everyone repeating the same word 'HE'S ANNOYING'... BTW, they called him there; he went to face them instead of hiding behind mics and a screen."

@ma78833 noted:

"He'll never win with Podcast and Chill with MacG; there's a road to 2 million😎 event coming up; he must rest now."

@Weja1st added:

"So the podcast must be shut down because he was mentioned but never said it before his name? Please appreciate the publicity and relax."

Prince Kaybee defends TolAssMo

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee weighed in after TolAssMo went live on social media to address community activist Curt Van Heerden after he showed up at Podcast and Chill studios.

TolAssMo warned Van Heerden on the livestream that he would use self-defence if approached again.

Source: Briefly News