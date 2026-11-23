A short video of Lekompo singer Kharishma has emerged online, giving fans their first glimpse of her since a fatal car crash in October 2025

The accident at a Polokwane intersection claimed the lives of her driver and a passenger, leaving Kharishma with serious injuries

Her family confirmed in June 2026 that she is in an advanced stage of recovery, but fans remain divided over the clip

Video of Lekompo singer Kharishma has resurfaced amid worry over a car accident. Image: kharishma

Source: Instagram

A short outdoor video of Lekompo singer Kharishma has found its way onto X, offering fans a rare glimpse of the artist who has largely stayed out of the public eye since a devastating road accident nearly a year ago.

Kharishma's Polokwane accident

The collision occurred on the morning of Friday, 31 October 2025, at the intersection of Grobler and Magazyn Streets in Polokwane. Her driver, Vincent Maphopha, 24, died at the scene, while passenger Juddy Mabula, 26, passed away two weeks later. Kharishma, whose real name is Melita Mogale, sustained serious injuries and has since been receiving ongoing medical care.

Her family broke their silence on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, with her brother and spokesperson Nthekgeng Kgatla telling the media: "Kharishma is at an advanced stage of recovery. She suffered serious injuries and has since been receiving the best medical care and support to ensure she recovers to her best self."

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Fans React to Kharishma Video

The selfie-style clip, filmed casually against a brick building exterior, was shared on X by @Mothematiks with the caption: "A glimpse of Lekompo Queen Kharishma since that horrific accident." In the video, Kharishma can be heard repeating the phrase "I'm a little bit more than I can do" in an informal, conversational tone.

Watch the clip that has fans talking below:

Reactions from netizens were a mixed bag of relief, concern, and scepticism:

@wakapalesaa wrote:

"She doesn't seem comfortable. People should stop taking videos of her until she's good enough to face the public again. Glad to see she's okay though."

@Sunflowerreal shared warm wishes:

"I'm glad she looks much better, wishing her well 🫶🏿."

@FaithMasilela2 had a more emotional take:

"The video is cringe. I love her so much 😩 re leboga bophelo sesi Melita."

@jakoobos raised doubts about the clip's authenticity, writing:

"That's an old video; that guy in the video cut his dreadlocks years back."

Family of dead driver speaks

In a previous report from Briefly News, the family of Vincent Maphopha, the driver who passed away after he was involved in a tragic car crash with Kharishma, broke their silence.

The Maphopha family revealed to the SABC on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, that they are struggling to cope with their son's death.

Source: Briefly News