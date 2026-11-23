A fire broke out at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Los Angeles-area estate in the early hours of Monday, 23 November

LA County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the blaze at the couple's $42 million property just after midnight

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire or confirm whether Will and Jada were home at the time

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's multimillion-dollar mansion was reportedly hit by a blaze, with the fire raising concerns about the property. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

A fire erupted at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's lavish Los Angeles-area property in the early hours of Monday, 23 November, setting off alarm bells for fans of the estranged Hollywood couple. The blaze was reported to LA County Sheriff's Deputies just after midnight.

According to TMZ, emergency services received word of a structure fire at the actors' $42 million estate, and firefighters were dispatched to bring the situation under control.

A storage shed was the source of the blaze

Investigators traced the fire to a storage shed on the property, which appeared to be the point of origin. Fortunately, the fire department managed to extinguish the blaze before it caused further damage.

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What sparked the fire remains unknown at this stage. It is also unclear whether Will or Jada were inside the home when the incident unfolded in the middle of the night.

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Smith family had just been photographed together days before

The incident comes just days after a rare public outing involving the broader Smith family. Will and Jada were spotted together alongside their two children and both of their mothers over the weekend, making it one of the more notable family sightings in recent times given their well-documented separation.

The timing of the fire, so soon after the family reunion, has only added to the intrigue surrounding the situation. No further details about the cause of the blaze or the whereabouts of the couple at the time have been confirmed.

Will Smith was photographed with his ex-wife

Will Smith was photographed at Sydney Airport alongside his ex-wife Sheree Zampino after wrapping his new film Supermax.

The actor kept things casual, stopping to sign autographs and chat with fans while making his way through the terminal.

Source: Briefly News