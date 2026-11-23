Content creator Austin Mzukwa and YouTuber Ghost Hlubi filmed themselves splashing R78,000 at a luxury designer boutique

The clip drew comparisons to Shauwn Mkhize and Somizi, who also went viral for flashy spending content before facing scrutiny

South Africans are sounding the alarm over whether the duo is paying their taxes, with SARS jokes flooding the comments

Austin Mzukwa and Ghost Hlubi's R78k Designer Shopping Spree Puts SA on Edge

Source: Instagram

A video of content creator Austin Mzukwa and YouTuber Ghost Hlubi on a luxury shopping spree has set social media alight, with South Africans questioning where all that money is coming from and whether SARS knows about it.

The clip, shared on X in November 2026, was filmed inside what appears to be a high-end boutique in a South African shopping mall stocking brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci. In it, the two men are seen trying on shoes, parading several orange Louis Vuitton bags, and tapping a card payment terminal showing a total of R78,000.00. The whole thing has a casual, celebratory vibe, with the pair clearly enjoying every second of the flex.

MaMkhize and Somizi comparisons start flying

What made the video land differently for many viewers was the uncomfortable déjà vu it triggered. Several social media users drew parallels between Austin and Ghost's lavish display and the viral luxury content once posted by Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize and Somizi Mhlongo, both of whom later came under fire, with Mkhize facing allegations of wearing fake designer items.

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Ghost Hlubi's presence in the clip also raised eyebrows, as many noted it was out of character for the YouTuber to be seen in this kind of content.

Watch the R78,000 shopping spree that got Mzansi talking:

Mzansi calls in SARS

The reactions ranged from amused to genuinely concerned, with the South African Revenue Service becoming the unexpected villain of the comment section.

@moriostaT said: "It's actually the first I see ghost doing this."

@BALENCISKII wrote: "He's giving SARS too much attention."

@l_phomolo weighed in: "I hope they are paying tax because SARS ga e bapale le ngwana shem. They will take everything and put it on auction."

@rsa_tina questioned the source of the funds: "This can't just be YouTube money 😭🤞🏽."

@sile_siba asked: "Why is ghost moving with this one now?"

@Just_Lebo_Then had a different complaint altogether: "This is a horrible song 😕"

@flip80085 delivered the most pointed warning: "SARS is watching this together with us; I know SARS' hate is patient and long."

Whether Austin and Ghost are simply enjoying the fruits of their grind or setting themselves up for an unwanted audit, Mzansi is clearly invested in finding out which way this one goes.

Austin Mzukwa and Ghost Hlubi splurged on designer. Image: Austinmzukwa

Source: Twitter

Austin Mzukwa buys second BMW

In a previous report from Briefly News, Content creator Austin Mzukwa announced his second luxury vehicle purchase, a Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

The new car sealed off his birthday month, which kicked off with another extravagant purchase that had his comment section buzzing.

Source: Briefly News