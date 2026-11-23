Naquueda shared photos of her alleged bruises on Instagram after being physically attacked by DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee

The altercation reportedly broke out following claims that Naquueda's Beauty Influencer of the Year win at the SASMA Awards was bought

Naquueda dared anyone to show her where she had spoken badly about Cyan Boujee, saying she would wait for proof

Naquueda shared photos of her alleged bruises after a physical altercation with Cyan Boujee. Image: _naquueda, cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Naquueda is not holding back after a physical altercation with fellow influencer Cyan Boujee allegedly left her with visible injuries. The beauty influencer took to Instagram to share photographs of bruises she says she allegedly sustained during the attack, sending social media into a frenzy on Monday, 23 November 2026.

The clash reportedly erupted in the aftermath of Naquueda's Beauty Influencer of the Year win at the SASMA Awards, held in Johannesburg. Shortly after the ceremony, claims began circulating that the award had been purchased rather than earned, and tensions between Naquueda and Cyan Boujee escalated into a physical confrontation that was captured on video.

X user @boitymoreosele shared the Instagram screenshots, writing:

"Naquueda shows us snaps of bruises that she got from the recent assault by Cyan Boujee💔💔Noo man, this is bad😢💔"

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See the photos by clicking the link.

Naquueda calls out Cyan Boujee’s fans

In a separate Instagram Stories post, Naquueda, who previously vowed to take action, issued a pointed challenge to anyone watching, writing:

"Until the entire of South Africa shows me where I've spoken badly about her, I'll wait. & why I was assaulted. The end."

See the screenshot below:

Naquueda shared photos of alleged bruises after a physical altercation with Cyan Boujee. Image: _naquueda

Source: Instagram

Her defiant message suggested she felt the attack was entirely unprovoked, and her willingness to put the bruise photographs on record appeared to be a move to let the evidence speak for itself.

Netizens React to Naquueda's bruises

Opinions were sharply divided online, with some peeps sceptical about the severity of the injuries and others urging people not to be so quick to dismiss them.

@Khutso_N wrote:

"Mara we saw the video🥴😂lol this is not make sure😂😂"

@kalitsa_m added:

"She didn't fall on her knees mos ….🌚"

@_officialMoss asked:

"👀… can someone please replay the video of the assault, please."

@akelekgowa came to Naquueda's defence, writing:

"People bruise easily, especially after a fall. I see people saying it's impossible for those bruises to have come from that fall. Please, educate yourselves before dismissing things you clearly don't understand."

@MajorrSA was more cynical:

"Everything is for numbers and views now … bruises even get their own video hai."

@tlotllii was blunt:

"Absolutely not😭😭these are not from that altercation."

Naquueda showed her alleged injuries after the Cyan Boujee clash. Image: _naquueda

Source: Instagram

Dineo Moloisane defends Cyan Boujee

In a related article, Briefly News reported that YouTuber Dineo Moloisane surprised her fans on social media over the weekend when she supported Cyan Boujee.

Moloisane received mixed reviews from her fans, who compared her to Cyan Boujee.

Source: Briefly News