Momo Matsunyane shared an emotional tribute to her late brother, Tlhodiso Neo Gumede Matsunyane, 33, who died on 18 November 2026

The actress and performer thanked family, friends and the Dobsonville community for their overwhelming support during the family's grief

Momo ended her heartfelt post with a fierce and direct warning to the person she alleged took her brother's life

Momo Matsunyane sent her brother Tlhodiso's alleged killer a warning. Image: momo_matsunyane

Source: Instagram

Momo Matsunyane has broken her silence in a raw and deeply personal Instagram post following the death of her brother Tlhodiso Neo Gumede Matsunyane. What began as a message of gratitude to those who rallied around the family took a sharp and chilling turn, as Momo directed a fierce final warning at the person she alleged is responsible for her brother's death.

Tlhodiso, who was just 33 years old, was born on 30 January 1993. The Matsunyane family confirmed his passing on 18 November 2026. He is the son of actor Neo Matsunyane and the brother of Lesedi Matsunyane, who is the daughter of the late Connie Ferguson.

Momo's tribute to her 'soldier'

In the post shared on Monday, 23 November 2026, Momo opened with a Zulu-language salute to her late brother: "Lihambile isoja lami. Salute ntwana ka. The world will know more about you. I will shine twice as hard for both of us."

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She went on to reflect on the depth of their bond, writing, "Our lives are forever changed. I'm very happy you knew how much I loved you. You were shortchanged in many ways, but the well of memories we shared will live with me forever. I am comforted by how hard I fought for our relationship. We shared laughs, tears and dreams."

Momo also thanked the Dobsonville community, the ward councillor Kabelo, and Austrian theatre company Schauspielhaus Graz, where she had been engaged in a creative project when grief intervened. "Thank you to Schauspielhaus Graz for your generosity and support as grief interrupted us during our magic-making process. The show must and will go on," she wrote.

A warning to Tlhodiso's alleged killer

The tone of Momo's post shifted dramatically in its closing lines. Addressing the person she alleged took her brother's life directly, she wrote: "To the motherf****r who took my brother's life, may your soul be tortured eternally and may you feel the wrath of our ancestors."

Her words have resonated widely across social media, with many South Africans expressing both their condolences and their solidarity with the Matsunyane family in what has clearly been a devastating and disorienting time. Check out her emotional post below:

Lesedi Matsunyane remembers brother

Briefly News previously reported that Lesedi Matsunyane paid tribute to her late brother.

Lesedi is a well-known actress and the daughter of veteran star Connie Ferguson, has responded to the passing of her brother, Tlhodiso Matsunyane.

Source: Briefly News