Podcast and Chill Network announced a historic 24-hour livestream kicking off on 27 November 2026

MacG and Sol Phenduka will open the marathon stream, with fans speculating wildly about who the mystery guests could be

The event is tied to the network's road to 2 million subscribers milestone, sending fans into a frenzy

MacG and Sol Phenduka to make Podcast and Chill Network history with a livestream. Image: macgunleashed, smwxclips

Source: Instagram

Podcast and Chill Network has just dropped a bombshell announcement that has South African podcast fans losing sleep — sometimes literally. The network revealed that MacG and Sol Phenduka will anchor a 24-hour continuous stream starting Friday, 27 November 2026, an event it is billing as a piece of podcasting history.

The announcement was shared on Monday, 23 November 2026, via the Podcast and Chill Network's official X account, with the caption teasing that "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" and urging followers to mark their calendars. The stream is linked to the network's #Roadto2MillionSubscribers campaign, suggesting the milestone is within striking distance.

What to expect from the 24-hour stream

When one follower, @LeboKillerMalel, asked how a 24-hour format would even work, the network confirmed:

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"Yes sir; we're on 24hrs with all the shows."

Another user, @AseyGP, got clarification that the stream runs "from Friday morning until Saturday the 27th," prompting the fan to respond with a spirited "AKULALWA!!!" — Zulu slang for "no sleep tonight."

The announcement teased silhouettes of mystery guests who will be joining MacG and Sol during the marathon event, and that detail has set social media ablaze with speculation.

Fans guess the guest list

Netizens have been going back and forth trying to identify the shadowy figures in the promotional image. Here is what they had to say:

@Naphtallyjack wrote:

"Imagine broadcasting simultaneously with DJ Sbu or any other breakfast show on traditional radio? If not, we need Phat Joe at his best in remembrance of legends like Khaba, Deddy, etc... or MacG giving RudeBoy his flowers by doing it together for introducing him to radio?"

@bigslowmouth asked:

"Is that Nasty C in the middle?"

@MilesSA86248776 theorised:

"TallAssMo, Sizwe Alakaine & Nasty C."

@KaraAuba1029 simply tagged:

"@SizweDhlomo"

@bakoena40 weighed in:

"Silhouettes look like TallAssMo(predictable), Sizwe Alakine and Nasty C(not really sure🤔)"

No guest confirmations have been made by the network yet, leaving fans to piece together clues as the countdown to 27 November begins.

See the post below:

MacG and Sol Phenduka announced a livestream event. Image: macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

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