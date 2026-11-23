The Kiffness sparked a heated debate on X after calling for South Africa to ban pit bulls following a brutal attack in Westville

Waste picker Sizwe Doncabe was seriously mauled by three pit bulls outside a Westville home on 18 November 2026 and was set for surgery

The musician's post drew sharp reactions from X users, with opinions divided on whether the breed or the owner is to blame

The Kiffness weighed in on the Westville pit bull attack. Image: The Kiffness

Source: Facebook

Musician The Kiffness has waded into the national conversation around dangerous dogs, calling on South Africa to ban pit bulls after a waste picker was seriously injured in a mauling incident in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal. His post on X on Monday, 23 November 2026, reignited a long-running debate about breed-specific legislation in the country.

The incident at the centre of the controversy occurred on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, when Sizwe Doncabe was attacked by three pit bulls belonging to homeowner Carmen Alexander outside her property in Westville. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Paul Magwaza confirmed that Westville police had opened a case of negligently allowing or failing to prevent an animal from causing injury.

Alexander claimed Doncabe had entered her property without permission after following her through an automated gate, but Doncabe denied ever stepping onto the premises, saying he had only ever seen the animals from behind the gate. A BackaBuddy campaign launched on Friday, 21 November 2026, to assist with his recovery raised over R10 000 in under a day, with Doncabe reportedly due for surgery on Saturday.

The Kiffness makes his case for a pit bull ban

The Kiffness did not hold back in his assessment.

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"Pit bulls were bred for dog fighting, not as pets or protection dogs. They're responsible for the most severe and fatal attacks — often unprovoked and especially devastating to children & other animals. They're already banned in many countries. South Africa must follow," he wrote.

See The Kiffness's post that ignited the debate below:

X users split on breed vs owner debate

The post triggered a wave of responses, with users landing on both sides of the fence.

@tersfees said:

"I agree with you. Most non-pitbull owners agree with you, but the pitbull people will come for you as if we don't have more than enough evidence that pitbulls are more prone to attacking unprovoked."

@OWokeyDokey offered a more nuanced take:

"I'm not a dog person, but there are some lovely pit bulls I've met, and an Alsatian that wanted to kill me. I'm not qualified to draw conclusions, but from my experience it's not a simple issue of the 'breed is bad'."

@shanclaire84 suggested a licensing route:

"I agree with a lot of what you say in general, but I don't like the banning of things just because there are a few incidents; we don't want to go down the same nanny state road as the UK. Maybe have some kind of licence to have special breeds? What next, ban cars because they kill too?"

@poormanscaviar pushed back firmly:

"Hold owners accountable; it's really not the breed. It's humans that made their dog that way."

@einad5 raised a definitional issue:

"The big problem is that pit bull isn't really a breed; it's a dog with a group of characteristics, which are often found in fighting dogs. This means you can't trust it like you can a Labrador. It's a lucky packet."

@b3l\_Air agreed with stopping the breeding cycle:

"And the answer is simply stop breeding them. There is no reason to be breeding them."

@SqueeShrimp pointed to training and experience:

"This is why ethical breeding, temperament, training, environment and knowing dog behaviours and cues matter. I don't think pit bulls are good for first-time dog owners."

The Kiffness suggested a legislative measure after the Westville pit bull mauling. Image: The Kiffness

Source: Facebook

Westville pit bull attack witness disputes owner

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that a witness to the Westville pit bull attack disputed the dog owner's account of events, questioning where the attack actually took place.

The witness said Sizwe Doncabe lay on the ground from roughly 7 am to 10 am, waiting for an ambulance.

Source: Briefly News