Naquueda shared photos of her alleged bruises on Instagram after a physical altercation with DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee

The alleged assault reportedly broke out in the aftermath of Naquueda's Beauty Influencer of the Year win at the SASMA Awards in Johannesburg

Social media users questioned whether the bruises were genuinely linked to the confrontation with Cyan Boujee

Naquueda's supposed bruises from Cyan Boujee attack has drawn scepticism. Image: _naquueda

Source: Instagram

Socialite and podcast presenter Naquueda is at the centre of a heated online debate after sharing photos of bruises she allegedly sustained during a physical confrontation with DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee. While Naquueda insists the injuries are proof of the attack, a large portion of social media users are not convinced her bruises tell the full story.

The alleged altercation reportedly unfolded following Naquueda's Beauty Influencer of the Year win at the SASMA Awards, held in Johannesburg on Monday, 22 October 2026. Shortly after the ceremony, claims began circulating that the award had been purchased rather than earned. Tensions between Naquueda and Cyan Boujee reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation that was captured on video, with footage appearing to show Naquueda being dragged to the floor during the incident.

After the dust settled, Naquueda took to Instagram to post images of bruises on her body, stating they were a direct result of Cyan Boujee's alleged assault. The photos quickly spread across X, where many users began dissecting the footage of the confrontation and comparing it to the injuries shown.

Did Cyan cause the bruises?

The scepticism online has been loud. Many users argued that the bruises appeared inconsistent with what was visible in the video, suggesting Naquueda may be exaggerating the extent of her injuries or attributing pre-existing marks to the altercation with Cyan Boujee.

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Below is a selection of reactions from social media users:

@drakianagraham: "Women and double standards. When men do this, they must keep the same energy."

@uMaster_Sandz: "But the way she landed, the knee, yes."

@Rea_Walker: "This must be a different time because there's no way ✋🏽🫣"

@Nelca1808: "This must be from different scene 😂😂😂she wanna pin it on Cyan."

@tshu_tshu2: "Can she open a case already, le ene o bala bala thata."

@okuhleInGagCity: "She might be anaemic… but why is it hard to believe this, but you guys IMMEDIATELY believe it if a man is the perpetrator???"

Dineo stands by Cyan Boujee

In a previous report from Briefly News, YouTuber Dineo Moloisane surprised her fans on social media over the weekend when she supported Cyan Boujee.

Moloisane received mixed reviews from her fans, who compared her to Cyan Boujee.

Source: Briefly News