Cassper Nyovest confirmed the return of his exclusive Billiato All-White party on X, setting the date for December 2026

The rapper hinted at an exclusive soirée, promising to open the invite to "ballers and shot callers" for the 2026 edition

Fans flooded the comment section with FOMO-fuelled pleas for invites to one of Mzansi's most star-studded annual gatherings

Cassper Nyovest announced the return of his lavish Billiato All-White Party. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

South African hip-hop mogul Cassper Nyovest has got social media buzzing after officially announcing the return of his coveted Billiato All-White party, dropping a stunning marble-and-palm-themed save-the-date poster on X on Sunday evening, 22 November 2026. The imagery, complete with Roman-style statues and a luxurious aesthetic, made one thing very clear: December's most exclusive celebrity soirée is back on the calendar.

"It's back. Save the date. 13 Dec!!! Get your fits right!! This year we are opening the invite to the ballers and shot callers!!! #BilliatoAllWhite," the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker wrote.

Inside Mzansi's most exclusive celebrity soirée

The last Billiato All-White party took place in December 2024, traditionally timed around the rapper's mid-December birthday. The 2025 edition did not happen, with Cassper instead staging his Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert that year, making this return all the more anticipated by fans and celebrities alike.

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Over the years, the gathering has built a rock-solid reputation as one of the continent's most talked-about luxury events, drawing top celebrities, executives, and socialites through its doors. Past attendees from the rapper's inner circle have included his best friend Carpo More, DJ Black Coffee, Somizi Mhlongo, Billiato brand ambassador Toss, Cassper's ex-girlfriend Boity Thulo, and media personality Kefilwe Mabote, among others.

Typically held at the rapper's opulent mansion and strictly invite-only, the celebration has never been known for cutting corners. His pointed reference to "ballers and shot callers" in this year's announcement strongly suggests the 2026 edition is shaping up to be the grandest yet.

See the photos from the 2024 edition below.

Fans experience severe FOMO online

Unsurprisingly, the comment section erupted almost instantly, with netizens shooting their shot for an invite, cracking jokes, and wondering how ordinary supporters could possibly make the cut.

RoyaltyGomo said:

"Need to experience this at least once."

Nhlulelo_Binbin trolled:

"I want free entrance; I will bring my own traditional beer."

notmanyonmylevl asked:

"Cass, as your biggest fan, how do I get access to this party?"

Hlayisani01 added:

"Nyovest, I'm asking for an invite. I promise I'll behave."

With the date locked in and the hype already building, 13 December 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated nights in South African entertainment this year.

See the official save-the-date poster below.

Cassper Nyovest fires shots at MacG

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's latest song teaser.

The rapper took shots at controversial podcaster MacG, pouring more fuel onto their ongoing feud, and fans did not ignore his clear message.

Source: Briefly News