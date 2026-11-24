A clip from one of Lady Zamar's recent live performances went viral on X, with fans stunned by her noticeably different appearance

The Collide hitmaker took to the stage in a figure-hugging mini dress that showed off her trimmer physique

The comment section erupted in praise from fans who agreed that the singer looked better than ever

Lady Zamar's transformation had social media buzzing. Images: lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar has the internet talking again, and this time it is not just about her music. A clip from one of her recent live performances has gone viral on X, with fans doing double takes at the South African singer's striking new look.

In the footage, the star took to the stage wearing a figure-hugging short mini dress that put her noticeably slimmer frame front and centre, drawing a wave of compliments from fans who say she has never looked better.

Lady Zamar's low-key transformation

Born Yamikani Janet Banda, the 31-year-old Tembisa-raised vocalist has been quietly turning heads with what many are calling a dramatic but understated transformation. This is not entirely new territory for the singer. Back in September, fans were already buzzing about her trimmer silhouette, with many speculating she had been putting in serious work at the gym well away from the public eye.

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What sets this latest moment apart is the sheer energy she brought to her performance, with fans noting that beyond the physical change, she radiated a glow and confidence that commanded the entire stage. Despite the growing curiosity around her lifestyle and fitness routine, Lady Zamar has kept quiet on the matter, steering attention back to her music, her releases, and her live appearances instead.

Lady Zamar's weight loss left fans doing double takes. Image: lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Fans shower Lady Zamar with compliments

The comment section under the performance clip quickly filled with praise from admiring fans.

philhajphil said:

"She looks super beautiful with a great body."

msmonakhisi was stunned:

"Ou wow. Lady Zamar lost some weight, and she still looks beautiful."

chosenwani added:

"She looks magnificent; she even looks younger and more full of life; love it!"

Watch the viral performance below.

Pabi Moloi addresses weight loss speculation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Pabi Moloi's response to the ongoing discussion surrounding her weight loss.

During an interview, it was noted that people had made Pabi's physical change a major subject of discussion; the star said she genuinely couldn't understand why, noting the cruel irony that she was once labelled overweight.

Source: Briefly News