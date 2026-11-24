Carol Bouwer pushed back against claims that South Africans are xenophobic in a video that caught fire on social media on 22 November 2026

The businesswoman and actress slammed foreigners who label South Africans as xenophobic, sparking strong reactions online

Fans praised Bouwer for speaking out, with some calling on the government and wealthy South Africans to amplify the message

Carol Bouwer defends South Africa against a xenophobic label. Images: CarolBouwer

Source: Instagram

Carol Bouwer has entered the immigration debate with a bang. The South African businesswoman and actress pushed back hard against the narrative that South Africans are xenophobic, and the clip has since set comment sections alight.

A recent video of the former actress, who's married to Edward Bouwer, was shared on TikTok, where she defended South Africa and slammed foreigners who have branded locals as xenophobic, arguing that the label is unfair and misrepresents what South Africans are actually experiencing in their own country.

The clip resonated deeply with viewers who feel that South Africans have long been mischaracterised in debates about immigration. Many commenters expressed relief that a prominent public figure was finally saying what they believed ordinary citizens had been voicing for years without being heard.

Fans also pointed out that Bouwer's platform as a well-known businesswoman and actress gives the message more weight, with some hoping her voice could reach the government in ways everyday South Africans have struggled to.

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X user Kgodigadi shared a clip of the TV personality on her X account on 21 November 2026.

South Africans react to Bouwer's speech

Butike said:

"That's the intellect we have in SA; you are great, my sister, hope they are listening."

Mamoletji wrote:

"Maybe because the wealthy are talking, the government might listen."

Aunty commented:

"Everybody is waking up to sip the coffee now. Rupert must also join in."

Wafika0200 added:

"The government is against the sovereignty of this country; they are against anything good."

Intaba Yasedubai Ngcobo wrote:

"That's true, South African soil. Thanks, my leadership."

Former actress Carol Bouwer defends South Africans against the xenophobia label. Images: Carol Bouwer

Source: UGC

Moonchild Sanelly Seemingly Apologises for xenophobia comments

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Moonchild Sanelly seemingly apologised on social media over her remarks on immigration and xenophobia.

The musician had previously sparked debate by questioning why undocumented white immigrants were left out of illegal immigration conversations.

Sanelly's apology quickly took a sharp turn when she followed it up with a second post mocking those who believed her.

Source: Briefly News