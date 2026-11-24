A resurfaced video of Leon Schuster pranking DA's Helen Zille has reignited interest in the legendary comedian's work

The clip, filmed around 16 years ago, allegedly caught Zille off guard after she lost her mayoral role in Johannesburg

South Africans flooded the YouTube comments section with reactions, with many noting how little Zille has changed over the years

Leon Schuster's prank on Helen Zille resurfaces after losing the JoBurg mayoral position. Image: OfficialLeonSchuster

Source: Instagram

A decades-old prank pulled on DA politician Helen Zille by legendary South African comedian Leon Schuster has found a whole new audience, with the resurfaced clip drawing thousands of reactions online as of 23 November 2026.

The video of Schuster, who recently pranked Alfred Ntombela, shows the comedian pulling one of his signature pranks on DA's Helen Zille.

Zille recently made waves on social media after singer Ntsiki Mazwai declared a street bash to celebrate Zille's loss.

In the video, Schuster manages to catch the politician completely off guard, and commenters noted that she reportedly stood up for a character named "Mr Vuvuzella" without realising the whole encounter was staged.

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Schuster, who built his career on hidden-camera pranks and physical comedy, remains one of South Africa's most beloved entertainers. His films and prank shows have been a fixture in the country's pop culture for decades.

https://briefly.co.za/entertainment/celebrities/259843-leon-schuster-pranks-alfred-shorty-ntombela-hilarious-video-fans-beg-movie/

A social media user, @Jeshurun77, shared the video of Schuster and the politician on his YouTube account.

South Africans react to the video

@pigscanfly2by2 had a more thoughtful take:

"Do you know what the best thing is? Helen hasn't changed. That is how you know what you are getting when voting for Helen. Her morals don't change with the passage of time - unlike a lot of politicians. She sticks to her morals regardless of the company."

@mr204013016 pointed out:

"She is the same...and I love that she had no idea that this was a prank and she still stood up for Mr Vuvuzella"

@ValentineButale said:

"I watched this as a teenager not knowing who Helen Zille was. Crazy to come back to it after all these years 😂"

Leon Schuster's old prank video on Helen Zille reappears. Image: OurDA

Source: Getty Images

Leon Schuster turns tense TV interview into unforgettable prank

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Leon Schuster left a beloved journalist completely stunned during what appeared to be a tense on-air confrontation.

The veteran comedian seemingly lashed out at the interviewer after she asked him a question about his past portrayals and whether he owed South Africans an apology.

Fans across the country were overjoyed to see the legendary prankster still in top form despite his ongoing health challenges.

Source: Briefly News