Lasizwe shared before-and-after photos of his new teeth on X, revealing he paid R250,000 for the dental work

The YouTuber admitted his old veneers sparked bullying and insecurities, with people comparing his smile to Steve Harvey's

Fans and social media users were divided over the transformation, with some questioning whether the change was necessary

Lasizwe revealed how much he paid for his new teeth. Image: lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe is stepping into the world with a brand-new smile and an even bigger price tag attached. The South African YouTuber and former reality TV star took to X on Monday, 24 November 2026, sharing close-up before-and-after photos of his dental transformation and crediting a dentist known as Dr Smile for the work.

The star opened up about a painful chapter linked to his previous veneers, explaining that they became the source of relentless bullying. He said the size of his old teeth created deep insecurities and that, at his lowest, people were comparing his smile to that of American TV host Steve Harvey.

Lasizwe's R250k smile makeover

The reveal did not come cheap. When an X user going by @She__laughs asked about the cost, the Awkward Dates host did not hold back, confirming the new teeth set him back R250,000.

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Despite the hefty bill, he seemed completely at peace with the spend, writing that he loves his new teeth and is ready to "re-introduce" himself with his new look.

See Lasizwe's before-and-after post that got everyone talking below:

Mzansi reacts to Lasizwe's new teeth

The post drew a wide range of responses from netizens, and not everyone was convinced the makeover was necessary:

@KsKhathi said:

"Not much of a difference; nothing was wrong on either teeth yazi."

@Elihle_Zibula disagreed, writing:

"Chomi, they're beautiful now😍❤️!! They suit you dzownn."

@Phumla_N added:

"I'm struggling to see what was wrong with your teeth to begin with. Your teeth looked good even before."

@MtoloSam raised a pointed question:

"Why do you feel the need to share this? You say you were bullied before; what if they do the same now? Will you change your teeth again?"

@UppityAfrica weighed in with a practical take:

"Veneers now look better. They look nice. But I saw you mention that you paid 250K. That's awesome. However, as far as your teeth, could you have not gotten braces and then done composite bonding to get the same result? No?"

@MasegoMaseg7 brought the humour:

"JazziQ needs to go pay your dentist a visit😂😂🤞🏻"

@symide was less impressed:

"Destroyed your teeth for fake ones that look exactly like your original."

@khuliso_Neels gave credit where it was due, writing:

"Dr Lexi did a great job."

Lasizwe revealed how much he paid for his new teeth. Image: lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Mzansi roasts Mr JazziQ’s new teeth

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mr JazziQ caught strays and was mocked online after showing off his new teeth.

The jokes were flying, and netizens dragged the DJ/ producer's new veneers after he posted a selfie.

Source: Briefly News