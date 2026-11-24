Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala publicly distanced her organisation from the X account @missuniverseza while Bajabulile Thela competed at Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico

The unofficial page hit back with serious allegations about how Bokang allegedly treated pageant contestants under her leadership at African Beauty International

Bokang later deleted her original post, though a screenshot of it was shared on X by another user

Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala Clashes With Unofficial Miss Universe South Africa Page on X

Source: Instagram

Former Miss South Africa and national director Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala found herself at the centre of a public clash with an unofficial pageant page on X, with the drama unfolding as South Africa's Miss Universe representative Bajabulile Thela competed at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.

On 22 November 2026, Montjane-Tshabalala posted a statement making it clear that the X account @missuniverseza had no ties to her organisation, African Beauty International (ABI), which holds South Africa's official licences for Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Supranational. She wrote that the page was "in no way affiliated with our organisation under African Beauty International, which is the official licence holder responsible for taking Bajabulise Thela as our Miss Universe SA to Miss Universe." The post, which garnered significant attention before being deleted, was later screenshotted and shared by another X user.

Miss Universe hits back hard

The page did not take the public callout lightly. In a lengthy response, @missuniverseza maintained they had never claimed any official affiliation and pushed back with pointed questions about ABI's marketing efforts, writing: "Where is the marketing for ABI? Or is the ego trip running wild again, forgetting that the very girls you claim are successful because of you, are the same girls who you've inflicted trauma on and left stranded abroad because you didn't want to cough out money for their safe return to South Africa after internationals?"

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The page also alleged that someone from Montjane-Tshabalala's circle had once approached them privately to buy their Instagram page on her behalf, adding: "under your leadership they've suffered immensely financially, emotionally and mentally."

Montjane-Tshabalala responded by asking for proof of the allegations, stating her organisation had records showing all participants had been taken care of during international trips. She also addressed the broader public in a follow-up post, saying that clarifying a matter should not be taken as a personal attack or ingratitude towards supporters.

X Users React to the Pageant Drama

The public spat drew strong opinions on X:

@karaboshaba said: "Unprofessional. What happened to major platforms having good PR teams? I'd rather you sound like AI than this."

@TreyBallLA wrote: "Oh, we know about this too. That @Bokang_M opened our pageantry space to be a playground for illegal immigrants. He prefers dark-skinned women and always sidelines coloureds and whites. She even named the pageant AFRICAN beauty."

@Oleb82979467 commented: "Lol, let's wait for Baja to finish competing so we can expose this lady for who she is."

@McFrankoSA offered a more encouraging take: "I'm really happy with your efforts to strive to do better. There's so much improvement from last year. May the calibre of the contestants match the standard of the Queens you sent at MU and MW. I hope next year there's gonna be a lot of improvement in the styling department."

Source: Briefly News