Priddy Ugly shared an AI-generated image of his one-year-old son with Bontle Modiselle for the first time

The rapper captioned the post in a way that left fans briefly confused about whether the image was real

Fans flooded the comments calling the toddler 'Project Mbappe' and 'Project Messi'

Priddy Ugly gave fans a rare glimpse of his son showing off his football skills, with Mzansi already dreaming of a future soccer star. Image: Priddy Ugly

Source: Facebook

Rapper Priddy Ugly has given fans their very first glimpse of his son with dancer and media personality Bontle Modiselle. The image, which is AI-generated, shows a toddler playing ball at home, and the caption had a few fans doing a double take. Sharing the post on Instagram, Priddy Ugly wrote:

"AI generated a gorilla & his 1-year-old playing ball at the pozi. Almost looked believable… STRAATENG. ⏳"

The post that stopped scrolling

The couple, who have kept their son largely out of the public eye, have never before shared photos or videos of the boy. That made this AI-generated depiction all the more special to fans; it was the clearest creative nod yet to what life looks like at home with their little one.

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Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle, one of South Africa's most beloved celebrity couples, welcomed their son into a home already filled with creative energy. While the image is AI-generated, it gave fans exactly what they had been waiting for, a playful, lighthearted peek at the personality being raised behind closed doors.

Watch the video below:

"Project Mbappe" trends in comments

The comment section lit up almost immediately, with fans nicknaming the one-year-old after some of the biggest names in football.

@ntha_tuoa added:

"Project Mbappe. 🔥🔥❤️🤝"

@makena.salome echoed:

"Messi in the making. 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ So adorable hle."

@frank_mabitje had recruitment on his mind:

"Brov, don't waste time, Orlando Pirates assigning young players... Do the right thing."

@angelotgallet, who identified themselves as his manager, joked:

"I am his manager; we’re asking a few Ms and baby. 🥛 Endorsement. 😭"

@noksderamsey was amazed by the toddler's development:

"Eeh, he's already walking. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"

@gabisilet, clearly convinced of the resemblance to his famous parents, simply wrote:

"I know he's cute. 😍"

@siphe_hasane added:

"Siyakhula moss sengaka u bra already. 🙌🔥🔥🔥"

Bontle Modiselle was dancing with Limpopo Boy

A video of Limpopo Boy dancing with Bontle Modiselle surfaced online, reigniting the dancer's leaked video drama.

Fans of Priddy Ugly flooded social media with concern after the clip circulated widely.

Source: Briefly News