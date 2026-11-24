DJ Zinhle shared a screenshot of a troll's comment alongside their photo, seemingly calling the person out publicly

The post comes amid Zinhle facing backlash over comments she made about South African youth being unemployable

Fans and netizens flooded the comments with divided reactions, some backing Zinhle and others siding with the troll

DJ Zinhle addressed a social media comment claiming AKA chose Bonang and Anele Mdoda over her, bringing the old debate back into the spotlight. Image: DJ Zinhle, Bonang Matheba, AKA

Source: Facebook

DJ Zinhle is not letting online shade slide quietly. The star took to social media on Monday, 23 November 2026, posting a screenshot of a comment made about her, along with the commenter's photo, in what appeared to be a direct call-out of the person who took aim at her.

Zinhle wrote a pointed response to someone who had seemingly referenced AKA choosing Bonang Matheba and Anele Tembe over her. Zinhle did not add much text, but the act of screenshotting and posting the person's image spoke volumes. The post carried the caption:

"We are matching connects to people now…"

Why Mzansi is already divided

The clap back comes at a sensitive time for the star. Zinhle has been facing growing backlash after making comments that were interpreted as suggesting South African youth are unemployable, with some viewers accusing her of favouring foreign workers. The fallout has led to a campaign of sorts, with some fans refusing to vote for her track in the Song of the Year category.

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With tensions already running high on her page, the troll's comment about AKA was clearly the final straw.

See post here:

Netizens react to the callout

The post drew thousands of reactions, and the comments section became a battleground. Here is what people had to say:

Thabo Tshivhombela wrote:

"Imagine myself with zero bank balance, busy left, right, and centre arguing with a millionaire 😂"

Marcia Glen said:

"He's so handsome...than someone's boyfriend. 🤞💯🙄 Match my comment, I'm using Wi-Fi, and I'm not busy because I'm unemployed; I have the whole day and night to respond."

Nandi Adams offered a word of caution:

"Sometimes it is wise to let some things slide even though it hurts you just need to turn a blind eye. Remember what happened to Nonhle Thema years back; it can happen to anyone. Ukuthula can save you kwizinto eziningi."

Lwazi Guý fired back:

"Are you challenging us because he's one of us? 😂"

Asanele Nele saw the funny side:

"At least he got your attention; imagine being posted by DJ Zinhle with 4+ million followers, what a blessing. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 She has a crush on you, bro."

Loza Khumo brought the receipts:

"Haysuka ufuna sikusizela. Nangoku you will understand why Murda was forced to change his teeth 1. 😁😁"

Luyanda Ntokozo Simamane kept it brief:

"And where is that AKA now?"

Thalente Tman was not entirely unsympathetic to the troll, simply writing:

"His telling the truth, though."

DJ Zinhle campaigned for Professor’s song

DJ Zinhle shared a livestream voicing her support for fellow Kalawa Jazmee artist Professor ahead of a Song of the Year vote.

The DJ linked herself to Professor's campaign, saying a vote for him was essentially a vote for her as well.

Source: Briefly News