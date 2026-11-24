Former Generations actress Xolile Tshabalala got candid about one of the most painful chapters of her life in a recent video

Tshabalala revealed her late son would have turned 15 years old, sharing grief she has largely kept private

The actress also touched on her troubled relationship with her baby daddy, leaving fans emotional and rallying behind her

Xolile Tshabalala discusses her strained relationship with her baby daddy and losing her child. Images: Xolile Tshabalala 777

Source: Instagram

Former Generations actress Xolile Tshabalala has left fans heartbroken and inspired in equal measure after opening up about the death of her child and the complicated relationship she shares with her baby daddy.

The actress, who previously revealed why she doesn't have children, shared this on 20 November 2026, which quickly resonated with South Africans who have long admired the actress.

In the emotional sit-down, the former Blood Legacy star revealed that her late son would have been 15 years old, a milestone that clearly carries immense weight for her. She did not shy away from the pain of that loss, speaking about it with a rawness that struck a chord with viewers across the country.

Beyond her grief, Tshabalala also addressed the strained dynamic between herself and her child's father, though she kept the finer details close to her chest. Her willingness to speak on both subjects publicly, despite the deeply personal nature of the conversation, is what appears to have driven the outpouring of support online.

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Radio personality and podcaster King David shared his video interview with the legendary actress on his YouTube channel on 20 November 2026.

South Africans comment on the interview

@kenrose5751 said:

"David, she was our neighbor in the Vaal. Her other name is Somangaye. She had natural hair flowing beyond her shoulders. She always stood out.❤❤"

@napsyserage858 wrote:

"One of South Africa's finest actors.❤"

@Chrisrapetswa2 reacted:

"Julia Motene on Generations. I was 10 years old, and today I am 33. Still remember your character very well. Cheeky, stubborn, and confrontational. Hahahah I love you, mama.❤❤❤"

@wondernkambule-bo9jt replied:

"Such joy to see and hear Xoli speak makes me feel privileged to share the same lifetime with her!❤❤❤"

@TebogoMaboya said:

"Xoli is magic I have always loved her work. This woman doesn't miss, an artistic sharpshooter!"

@philanonkelela9630 responded:

"I was beaming with excitement when I saw this. She's a breathe of fresh air."

Xolile Tshabalala lost her child and talks about her child's father. Images: NetflixSA and Jabu McDonald

Source: Twitter

Xolile Tshabalala shares the secret behind her longevity in the acting industry

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actresses Xolile Tshabalala and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa were reprising their roles in Blood Legacy Season 2, which premiered on Netflix.

Tshabalala revealed that Khanyi faces enormous pressure in the new season, warning that loving people too deeply can become destructive.

Mlotshwa shared that she drew from her own personality to make Gabisile feel authentic, while Tshabalala opened up about what has kept her career going for so long.

Source: Briefly News