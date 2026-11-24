Grace Mondlana appeared on Lasizwe Dambuza's hit YouTube series Awkward Dates, where a moment at the end of their meal caught everyone's attention

After a dinner bill for two came to just over R2,000, Grace made a quick calculation that left Lasizwe visibly stunned

Social media users flooded the comments to weigh in on her gesture, with one person sharing their own personal encounter with the content creator

Grace Mondlana gave a waitress a generous tip during her Awkward Date with Lasizwe. Images: grace._mondlana, lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Beloved content creator Grace Mondlana has captured hearts across South African social media after her appearance on Lasizwe Dambuza's popular YouTube series, Awkward Dates. While the episode had no shortage of funny moments and witty exchanges between the two, it was what happened when the bill arrived that got people talking.

The dinner for two came to just over R2,270, and without much deliberation, Grace decided to round the total up to R3,000 so the waitress could keep the difference as a tip.

"We're gonna round it off to R3,000 and tip her the balance, which is going to be R726," she told Lasizwe.

Grace's generous gesture leaves Lasizwe speechless

A visibly surprised Lasizwe called her "so gracious" and double-checked whether she was genuinely leaving the server more than R700. Grace kept it simple, saying, "Yeah, it's gonna make her day," before pointing out that spending R2,000 on a meal makes a generous tip feel only right.

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The moment offered a glimpse into the personality behind Grace's growing public profile. The award-winning lifestyle influencer has built her brand on a mix of luxury and relatability, securing major brand partnerships while remaining grounded enough to resonate with everyday South Africans.

Recently, she went viral after she sponsored a high schooler for their matric farewell, stepping in to make sure the learner had a memorable night, a gesture that further cemented her reputation for giving back to her supporters.

Grace Mondlana's Awkward Date with Lasizwe went viral. Image: lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to the viral tip

Social media users rushed to the comments to praise Grace's generosity. What made the moment even more striking was a reply from someone who claimed to have served her personally, suggesting that tipping well is not a one-off occurrence for the creator.

im_ladyo said:

"No wonder blessings keeps following her."

dimpho_dassler shared a personal encounter:

"I once served her at Cappuccinos. She gave me 180 on a bill of 1200."

daphney_mo wrote:

"May she stay blessed."

empressjbm expressed hope that the waitress received every cent:

"I really hope the server actually got that tip. So many restaurants don't pass tips along to their staff these days."

Watch Grace Mondlana and Lasizwe's Awkward Date below.

Grace Mondlana calls out fellow content creator

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Grace Mondlana's allegations about a fellow content creator copying her style.

Mondlana revealed she had already confronted Langa privately before going public with her frustration, and had even received an apology.

Source: Briefly News