DJ Zinhle took to Facebook to issue a second public apology over controversial remarks she made about South African youth unemployment in 2024

The backlash reignited after old clips of her Radio 702 interview resurfaced during voting for the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year 2026

South Africans are divided over whether the apology is genuine or motivated by the ongoing vote

DJ Zinhle addressed her 2024 comments again. Image: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

DJ Zinhle is back in the hot seat after her 2024 comments on youth unemployment came back to haunt her. The DJ and entrepreneur posted a heartfelt apology on Facebook, writing:

"South Africa. I am sorry for my comments on unemployment and the youth. 🙏" — a statement that quickly spread after screenshots were shared on X by MDN NEWS.

The drama originally stemmed from a Radio 702 interview in which Zinhle suggested that part of South Africa's youth unemployment problem was a skills issue, noting that vacancies at her own stores had gone unfilled. The word "unemployable" was what cut deepest, drawing swift and sharp public criticism at the time. She apologised then, and many felt the matter had been settled.

Why the controversy returned

The backlash flared up again when voting opened for the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year 2026. Old clips and screenshots of the Radio 702 interview began circulating on social media, and a fresh wave of criticism followed. It was in this climate that Zinhle chose to address the public a second time.

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In a separate Facebook post, the DJ also addressed the broader pressure she has been facing:

"I have been receiving a lot of advice about how I shouldn't comment on this or how I should stay quiet, but it becomes difficult when you are constantly under attack; it's easy to say don't comment when it's not you that's going through this."

Mzansi reacts to DJ Zinhle's apology

Reactions to the apology were mixed, with some showing empathy and others remaining sceptical:

@wiseysiya2 said:

"But truly speaking, that's how everyone thinks: when they succeed in life, you automatically become out of touch with reality."

@mokone_eddie shared:

"She was not lying, actually....BUT, her issue was generalisation! And we also need, as individuals, to help reduce that UNEMPLOYABILITY by teaching them skills. Personally, I've trained and placed LOTS of educated young people. They are forever GRATEFUL. 🥰😇"

@KasiPulseSA commented:

"I love my South Africans ❤️ they will humble you when you think you're better"

@vuyisilee suggested:

"She doesn't have to just apologise; we need to see her employing more South Africans, @DJZinhle."

@kgauza89495434 remarked:

"She's not apologising because she's deeply sorry; she's apologising because she wants them votes. And we are still voting for Professor."

@Zamie8909 argued:

"The thing about apologising is that it's easy to say sorry...but the question should be what made her say such in the 1st place, and what facts did she have to justify that error? Because maybe deep down she still supports her statement."

DJ Zinhle broke her silence and addressed the unemployable youth comments again. Image: lexi Rosenfeld

Source: Getty Images

DJ Zinhle posts emotional car video

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle posted a subdued, candid car video after facing renewed online backlash over her 'unemployable' comments.

Despite a prior apology, the star continued to face harsh personal attacks online before posting the emotional clip.

Source: Briefly News